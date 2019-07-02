/R E P E A T -- Media advisory - Government of Canada to announce high-speed Internet funding for rural British Columbia/

OTTAWA, June 28, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Rural Economic Development, together with the Honourable Jinny Sims, British Columbia's Minister of Citizens' Services, and Jati Sidhu, Member of Parliament for Mission–Matsqui–Fraser Canyon, will be making a high-speed Internet funding announcement.

Date: Tuesday, July 2, 2019



Time: 1:45 p.m. PT



Location: Village of Lytton

Council Chambers

380 Main Street

Lytton, BC

