/R E P E A T -- Media advisory - Government of Canada to announce high-speed Internet funding for rural British Columbia/

Media advisory - Government of Canada to announce high-speed Internet funding for rural British Columbia
Jul 02, 2019, 09:00 ET
OTTAWA, June 28, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Rural Economic Development, together with the Honourable Jinny Sims, British Columbia's Minister of Citizens' Services, and Jati Sidhu, Member of Parliament for Mission–Matsqui–Fraser Canyon, will be making a high-speed Internet funding announcement.
Date:
Tuesday, July 2, 2019
Time:
1:45 p.m. PT
Location:
Village of Lytton
SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada
For further information: Émilie Simard, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Rural Economic Development, 613-864-7690, emilie.simard3@canada.ca; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, 1-877-250-7154 (toll-free), infc.media.infc@canada.ca
