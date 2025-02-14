/R E P E A T -- MEDIA ADVISORY - Government of Canada to Announce Funding to Support Wildfire Prevention and Mitigation/

MONCTON, NB, Feb. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - The Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, President of the Treasury Board, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, will make a funding announcement to support wildfire prevention and mitigation in New Brunswick. A media availability will follow.

Date: February 14, 2025

Time: 10 a.m. AT

All accredited media are asked to pre-register by emailing [email protected]. Details on how to participate will be provided upon registration.

Contacts: Media Relations, Natural Resources Canada, 343-292-6096, [email protected]; Joanna Sivasankaran, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, [email protected]