/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Government of Canada and Wataynikaneyap Power to celebrate the signing of agreements for Northern Ontario Grid Connection Project/

THUNDER BAY, ROBINSON-SUPERIOR TREATY, ON, July 21, 2019 /CNW/ - Please be advised that the Honourable Seamus O'Regan, Minister of Indigenous Services, along with Margaret Kenequanash, CEO of Wataynikaneyap Power LP, Gary Smith, EVP Eastern Canadian and Caribbean Operations, Fortis Inc., and the FNLP Executive Council will finalize the terms of Canada's support for the Northern Ontario Grid Connection Project.

A brief media availability will take place following the announcement.

Date: Monday, July 22, 2019

Time: 10 a.m. (EDT)

Location: Wataynikaneyap Power

300 Anemki Place, Suite B

Fort William First Nation, Ontario

SOURCE Indigenous Services Canada

For further information: (media only): Kevin Deagle, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Seamus O'Regan, Minister of Indigenous Services, 873-354-0987; ISC Media Relations, 819-953-1160, SAC.media.ISC@canada.ca