/R E P E A T -- MEDIA ADVISORY - FEDERAL GOVERNMENT TO MAKE HOUSING ANNOUNCEMENT IN VANCOUVER/ Français
Jul 19, 2024, 09:00 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, July 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Media are invited to join the Honourable Hedy Fry, Member of Parliament for Vancouver Centre, alongside Brenda Bailey, Member of the Legislature for Vancouver-False Creek, Sarah Kirby-Yung, Deputy Mayor of the City of Vancouver, and Deb Lester, Chief Executive Officer, Covenant House, for the announcement.
Date:
July 19, 2024
Time:
10:30 a.m. PT
Location:
326 West Pender Street
SOURCE Government of Canada
For more information: Micaal Ahmed, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations: Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]
