/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Emergency Response Training Exercise to Take Place at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport the evening of October 19/

Simulation will involve sirens and emergency personnel onsite that may be visible to the public. Related activities will test security procedures at the airport.

TORONTO, Oct. 18, 2019 /CNW/ - Between 9:00 p.m. and midnight on October 19, 2019, PortsToronto will conduct an emergency training exercise at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport.

This routine full-scale training exercise is mandated by Transport Canada to test airport protocols, procedures, communications and planning for emergency and/or security related incidents. Exercises such as this are critical to ensuring that the airport maintains a high level of emergency response preparedness and involve multiple agencies including Toronto Fire, Toronto Police Services (and related Marine Units), Toronto Paramedic Services, NAV CANADA, as well as staff and officials from the various agencies, airport stakeholders and airlines that operate out of Billy Bishop Airport.

Throughout the evening of October 19, those visiting, viewing or passing by the airport may witness the scenario that has been developed to test emergency preparedness and may see:

Emergency vehicles and personnel in and around the airport, including the Toronto Police Marine Unit and Toronto Fire boats, fire trucks and the Hazardous Material Response Team;

Police and Fire boats, fire trucks and the Hazardous Material Response Team; Emergency sirens, flashing lights and/or simulated gunfire, and;

Volunteer actors from the Fire and Emergency Services Training Institute serving in various roles, including as passengers or employees who appear to be in distress.

Please be advised that this is an exercise only. There will be no impact on regular flight arrival and departure times.

To maintain the integrity of the exercise, media will not be permitted on-site.

About Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport (https://www.billybishopairport.com)

Offering service to more than 20 cities in Canada and the U.S., with connection opportunities to more than 80 international destinations via our airlines' networks, Billy Bishop Airport is an important international gateway and a key driver to Toronto's economy, generating more than $470 million in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) each year and supporting 4,740 jobs, including 2,080 directly associated with the airport operations. Billy Bishop Airport is renowned for its unique travel experience, efficiency and customer service and has won a series of passenger-driven awards, including being named one of the top airports in North America in both the Airports Council International's (ACI) Airport Service Quality Awards and Skytrax World Airport Awards. Billy Bishop Airport was also ranked as the fourth Best International Airport by Condé Nast Traveler in 2017.

About PortsToronto (https://www.portstoronto.com)

For more than 100 years PortsToronto has worked with its partners at the federal, provincial and municipal levels to enhance the economic growth of the City of Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area. PortsToronto owns and operates Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport, which welcomed 2.8 million passengers in 2018; the Outer Harbour Marina, one of Canada's largest freshwater marinas; and, Marine Terminal 52, which provides transportation, distribution, storage and container services to businesses at the Port of Toronto. PortsToronto is committed to fostering strong, healthy and sustainable communities and has invested more than $11 million since 2009 in charitable initiatives and environmental programs that benefit communities along Toronto's waterfront and beyond. PortsToronto operates in accordance with the Canada Marine Act and is guided by a nine-member board with representation from all three levels of government.

SOURCE PortsToronto

For further information: Media Contact: Sarah Sutton, Manager, Communications and Government Relations, PortsToronto, Cell: (647) 298-0544, E-mail: ssutton@portstoronto.com

Related Links

http://www.torontoport.com

