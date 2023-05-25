MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 24, 2023 /CNW/ - To celebrate Citizenship Week, join us in welcoming 150 of Canada's newest citizens. The ceremony will be presided by Citizenship Judge Albert Wong.

Special guest:

Shafqat Ali , Member of Parliament for Brampton Centre

Date: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Time: 4:45 p.m. ET

Location: Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada Office

3085 Glen Erin Drive

Mississauga, Ontario L5L 1J3

Notes for media:

Media attending the event in person are asked to arrive no later than 4:30 p.m. ET .

. Photography and video are permitted during the ceremony.

