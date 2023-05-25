/R E P E A T -- MEDIA ADVISORY - Citizenship ceremony in Mississauga to mark Citizenship Week/ Français
MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 24, 2023 /CNW/ - To celebrate Citizenship Week, join us in welcoming 150 of Canada's newest citizens. The ceremony will be presided by Citizenship Judge Albert Wong.
Special guest:
- Shafqat Ali, Member of Parliament for Brampton Centre
Date: Thursday, May 25, 2023
Time: 4:45 p.m. ET
Location: Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada Office
3085 Glen Erin Drive
Mississauga, Ontario L5L 1J3
Notes for media:
- Media attending the event in person are asked to arrive no later than 4:30 p.m. ET.
- Photography and video are permitted during the ceremony.
For further information: For more information (media only): Bahoz Dara Aziz, Minister's Office, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, [email protected]; Media Relations,Communications Branch, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, 613-952-1650, [email protected]
