/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Canopy Growth to donate $100,000 to Forest Ontario to help plant millions of trees/

KEMPTVILLE, ON and SMITHS FALLS, ON, Aug. 15, 2019 /CNW/ - Canopy Growth Corporation is pleased to invite you to attend a cheque presentation at Ferguson Tree Nursery in Kemptville, Ontario. Seeing a need to step up to support our environment, Canopy Growth has proudly offered to donate $100,000.

Canopy Growth is looking forward to celebrating a new partnership, highlighting the important work done by Forests Ontario, and showcasing Ferguson Tree Nursery.

During the program, there will be an opportunity for you to address those in attendance, including Mark Zekulin, Canopy Growth CEO, Hilary Black, Canopy Growth Chief Advocacy Officer, the Hon. Steve Clark, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, Rob Keen, CEO of Forests Ontario, and Ed Patchell, CEO of Ferguson Tree Nursery.

Kemptville, ON

Date: August 16, 2019

Time: Event begins at 10:00 am EST. (Media asked to arrive early)

Location: 275 County Road 44, Kemptville, ON

RSVP: If you're planning on attending, please RSVP with D'Arcy McDonell (darcy.mcdonell@canopygrowth.com)

For further information: D'Arcy McDonell, 613-697-6945, darcy.mcdonell@canopygrowth.com

