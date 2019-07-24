/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Canada Promotes the Forest Sector in B.C./ Français
Jul 24, 2019, 08:00 ET
OTTAWA, July 23, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Natural Resources, will make an announcement in support of market development for Canada's forest sector.
A media availability will follow the announcement.
|
Date:
|
July 24, 2019
|
Time:
|
9 a.m. PDT
|
Location:
|
VanDusen Botanical Gardens – Visitors Centre
|
Vancouver, British Columbia V6M 4H1
SOURCE Natural Resources Canada
For further information: Media may contact: Media Relations, Natural Resources Canada, Ottawa, 343-292-6100, NRCan.media_relations-media_relations.RNCan@canada.ca; Vanessa Adams, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Natural Resources, 343-543-7645, Vanessa.Adams@canada.ca
