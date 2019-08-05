/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec : Results Update as at June 30, 2019/

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 4, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Media representatives are invited to take part in a conference call on Monday, August 5, at 10:00 AM with Michael Sabia, President and Chief Executive Officer of La Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, along with members of the Executive Committee. The conference call will cover la Caisse's results as at June 30, 2019.

Please note that an embargoed press release will sent at 9:30 AM to journalists who have pre-registered. For those choosing not to receive the embargoed press release, please note that the press release will be made public at 10:45 AM.

Conference call



Date: Monday, August 5, 2019



Time: 10:00 AM

IMPORTANT: Journalists are asked to contact Media Relations as soon as possible at 514-847-5493 or by email at medias@cdpq.com to obtain the conference call number and to be added to our mailing list to receive the embargoed press release.

