/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Assembly of First Nations to Convene its First Ever National Cannabis Summit/

September 4-5, 2019 in Vancouver, British Columbia

OTTAWA, Aug. 30, 2019 /CNW/ - The Assembly of First Nations (AFN) is convening its first ever National Cannabis Summit on September 4-5, 2019 in Vancouver British Columbia on the territory of the Musqueam, Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh Nations. Hundreds of delegates will gather to engage on the latest information and research relating to First Nations and cannabis, including key issues in areas like jurisdiction over sales and regulation, health impacts, social development impacts and economic development.

AFN National Chief Perry Bellegarde will deliver an Opening Address to delegates on September 4 at approximately 9:30 a.m.

The Summit is taking place at the Westin Bayshore Hotel located at 1601 Bayshore Drive.

The federal government passed the Cannabis Act and related legislation in 2018 and legal cannabis is now a reality. However, there are many issues and questions involving First Nations and cannabis that have not been properly addressed. The AFN's first ever National Cannabis Summit will be one of the most comprehensive examinations of the issues and the path forward to date. Delegates attending the Cannabis Summit will have the opportunity to hear from a number of high-profile speakers on many topics addressing the gaps in cannabis legislation, economic opportunities and First Nations jurisdiction and governance. The Summit will advance the dialogue around First Nations and cannabis, inclusive of all approaches and perspectives on cannabis legalization.

A full agenda is available on the AFN website at www.afn.ca

