/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - A Rock'n'Roll weekend at the Oasis International Marathon de Montréal/

MONTREAL, Sept. 19, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ -

REMINDER – WEEKEND SCHEDULE

Saturday, September 21, 2019





8:00 a.m. Sports Experts 5K Start Corner Maisonneuve & Saint-Laurent 8:30 10K Start Corner Maisonneuve & Saint-Laurent 10:35 Start of 1K P'tit Marathon Tel-jeunes, with actor Sarah-Jeanne Labrosse Place des Festivals, Jeanne-Mance Street 10:45 Show – Marie-Mai Place des Festivals, main stage 1:30 p.m. Press briefing with Elite runners, one-on-one meeting Salon des Élites, 6th Floor, Double Tree Hotel





Sunday, September 22, 2019





6:50 a.m. Opening ceremony Corner René-Lévesque & Saint-Urbain 7:10 Start of 42.2K Elite Corner René-Lévesque & Saint-Urbain 7:15 Start of the 21.1K and 42.2K corrals Corner René-Lévesque & Saint-Urbain 8:20 First runner arrives—21.1K* Finish line – Sainte-Catherine Street 9:20 First runner arrives—42.2K* Finish line – Sainte-Catherine Street 10:00 Medal ceremony – 42.2K and 21.1K Champions and cheque presentation for Tel-jeunes Place des Festival, main stage 10:30 Show—The Brooks Place des Festivals, main stage 12:00 Medal ceremony – Age groups Place des Festivals, main stage

*When the first three men and first three women cross the finish line, they will be greeted at the podium with flowers and sparkling wine. The athletes will then be available for individual interviews.

Media accreditation

To access the various Marathon routes, media representatives must carry official accreditation . To obtain your accreditation, fill out an accreditation form and send it to Josée Massicotte (massicottejosee@videotron.ca) by 5p.m. on Friday, September 20, 2019. Accreditation passes will be distributed in the CREATION meeting room on the 6th Floor of the Double Tree hotel between September 20 and 22 (Friday to Sunday) only.

SOURCE Marathon international Oasis de Montréal

For further information: Josée Massicotte, Tel.: 514-388-0169, Cell.: 514-915-0511, massicottejosee@videotron.ca