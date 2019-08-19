/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - A major joint project to optimize the integration of the REM in TMR/

TOWN OF MOUNT ROYAL, Aug. 16, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Town of Mount Royal Mayor Philippe Roy, and Harout Chitilian, Executive Director for Corporate Affairs and Development of CDPQ Infra, invite the media to a press briefing during which they will announce a major joint project to optimize the integration of the REM into the heart of the Model City.

Elected officials from Mount Royal and representatives from the REM project office will also be in attendance.

When: Monday, August 19, 2019 at 10:30



Where: Connaught Park Country Club

1620 Graham Boulevard,

Mount Royal, H3R 1G8

We look forward to seeing you there!

SOURCE TOWN OF MOUNT ROYAL

For further information: RSVP: Charles Cyr: 514-734-4242 or Charles.Cyr@town.mount-royal.qc.ca

