MONTREAL, April 21, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Brivia Group, in partnership with Tianqing Investment Group, is proud to announce a new real estate project in the heart of downtown Montréal. Mansfield is strategically located at the corner of Sainte-Catherine and Mansfield streets, where the emblematic Loew's Theatre once stood. More recently, this location was home to the Mansfield Athletic Club.

This neoclassical inspired 19-storey residential tower will integrate perfectly within its urban surroundings, emulating the neighbouring Sun Life Building. A significant investment will be required to execute this project that will combine history with modernity.

The building will house 248 residential units, bringing a unique residential offering to the very edge of Sainte-Catherine Street, fitting in seamlessly with the rich commercial life of Montréal's main artery. Brivia Group is set to commence its sixth major project, demonstrating its confidence in the downtown Montréal real estate market. Other Brivia projects include YUL, QuinzeCent and 1 Square Phillips.

Brivia has worked closely with the firm of Béïque Legault Thuot Architectes (BLTA) to develop a project inspired by the various functions played by 1228 Mansfield over the decades. Architectural reminders of the Loew's Theatre, which contributed significantly to Montréal's cultural scene from 1919 to 1999, have been included in the project's design. Mansfield will rise on this history-filled site.

This project will contribute to the economic revival of downtown Montréal by attracting more than 400 new residents and becoming part of the commercial life and revitalization of Sainte-Catherine Street, as well as the area surrounding Dorchester Square. Brivia Group will also create a marvellous urban alleyway connecting Mansfield and Cathcart streets with Dorchester Square, improving the flow of pedestrian traffic.

Major residential projects in downtown Montréal attract a diverse clientele. A project of this scope will redefine and add to the many benefits of city living. Located just steps away from Place Ville Marie, 1000 de la Gauchetière and the Sun Life Building, in an outstanding built environment, the Mansfield has been conceived for active city living. Brivia Group believes this project will appeal particularly to professionals who wish to be closer to their work and their downtown activities, to first-time buyers, to residents outside the city who want to acquire a downtown pied-à-terre, and finally to newly retired empty nesters who wish to sell their homes and return to the city. Airbnb-type rentals will not be allowed.

"The enormous success of Brivia Group's previous projects in downtown Montréal confirms buyers' strong interest in reclaiming this part of the city and living there," said Kheng Ly, founder, President and CEO of Brivia Group. "Demand for downtown residential units is not diminishing. With this brand-new project, Brivia Group is offering buyers a unique opportunity to be in the heart of the action and perpetuates our tradition of excellence and quality. In addition to its very special location, the site's historic heritage character cannot be overlooked. The 1228 Mansfield address has long been a significant cultural gathering place. This is something we have considered in developing the project."

A pool overlooking Sainte-Catherine Street

Residents of the 248 units will benefit from numerous services and common areas, including a fitness centre, a lounge with fireplace, a wine bar, a golf simulator, a party room, a year-round spa and a magnificent outdoor infinity pool featuring stunning views of Mount Royal and downtown.

To meet buyers' changing needs, Mansfield will feature teleworking and conference rooms. Commercial spaces are also planned on the building's lower floors to enhance the overall quality of life and for the convenience of residents. In addition to its unique and innovative architecture, these amenities will make the Mansfield a top-class world-renowned residential project.

"Mansfield is a truly inspiring project, with its architecture and details reflecting the rich history of this emblematic site," stated architectural firm BLTA. "Its integration with Montréal's urban fabric will enrich and revitalize the area by offering, among other things, a parkette to foster interconnections and links between the various functions and contextual elements. We incorporated specific components in our design and chose quality materials to create a prestigious and elegant architectural ambiance."

Brivia Group is planning to begin construction in the summer of 2021, with occupancy set for 2024. For more information, please register on the project's website at www.mansfieldcondos.com.

About Brivia Group

Brivia Group is a real estate developer with an expanding portfolio of major projects in Montréal. Founded in 2000 and led by its visionary President and CEO, Kheng Ly, Brivia Group has the expertise, track record and business networks needed to fulfil bold projects such as 1 Square Phillips, NEST, Stanbrooke, YUL and QuinzeCent, meeting the expectations of its diverse clienteles.

About Tianqing Investment Group

Tianqing Investment Group is the Canadian subsidiary of Gansu Tianqing Group Real Estate Co. Ltd., the biggest real estate company in China's Gansu province. Established in 2000, the company now has projects in 11 Chinese cities, including Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen, as well as in the United States and Canada. In 2013, Tianqing began its strategic expansion abroad with projects including YUL Condominiums, Stanbrooke and Quinzecent in downtown Montréal.

APPENDIX

BACKGROUND

Mansfield, located at 1228 Mansfield Street, promises an urban experience beyond the ordinary. Just steps from Sainte-Catherine Street, Montréal's best-known commercial artery, and from major business centres, including Place Ville Marie, 1000 de la Gauchetière and the Sun Life Building, Mansfield is the prime Montreal location. Mansfield is also located close to Montréal's top cultural and sports districts and facilities (Quartier des spectacles, Centre Bell, etc.).

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Gross area: 242,407 square feet

Gross above-ground area (not including basements): 191,101 square feet

Developer: Brivia Group

Project characteristics:

One 19-storey tower with 248 residential units

Types of units: studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms

Infinity pool, spa, fitness room, lounge with fireplace, golf simulator, wine bar and party room

Teleworking and conference rooms

Commercial spaces

Urban alleyway connecting Mansfield and Cathcart streets with Dorchester Square

Underground parking accessible to residents

