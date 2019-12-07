/R E P E A T -- Invitation to the Media - Elected Officials and Stars Lend a Hand at Christmas Harvest/

MONTREAL, Dec. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - Saturday, December 7, over 200 people will be at work at Moisson Montréal to make the last 5000 Holidays Baskets. This day is a highlight for Canada's largest food bank.

Several political and artistic personalities will join our faithful volunteers to lend a hand. We will welcome Chantal Rouleau, Minister Responsible for Transport and Minister responsible for the Greater Montréal Area, as well as Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante and several provincial and federal MPPs.

Moisson Montreal spokespersons Élise Guilbault and Justin Kingsley will also be present along with several artists, Debbie Lynch-White, Dany Turcotte, Marie-Chantal Perron, Christian Begin and Josée Deschênes.

The comedian Stéphane Fallu, as well as the writers and collaborators on the show Plus on est de fous, plus on lit! at Radio-Canada, Sarah Berthiaume and Alain Farah, will be the hosts of this day.

20,000 baskets valued at $ 50 will have been assembled and distributed to organizations during the month of December, worth $ 1 million.

Date: December 7, 2019

Time: from 10:30 AM to 1:00 PM

Location: Moisson Montreal

6880 Côte-de-Liesse Road, Montreal, QC H4T 2A1 - moissonmontreal.org

About Moisson Montréal

Moisson Montréal is a registered charity founded in 1984 and the biggest food bank in Canada. Our mission is to provide an optimal food supply for community agencies serving Montreal's most vulnerable people and to participate actively in the development of sustainable solutions to promote food security. Thanks to the generosity of its food donors and volunteers, Moisson Montréal is able to distribute over $15 worth of food for every dollar donated, an extraordinary multiplier effect. Moisson Montréal was named by Charity Intelligence Canada among the Top 10 Canadian Impact Charities for the last three years. Moisson Montréal distributes nearly 15 million kilos of food (valued at over $85,000,000) to the vast food aid network, including 253 community agencies on the Island of Montreal. These frontline organizations, in turn, fulfill over 567 000 requests for food assistance per month.

SOURCE MOISSON MONTREAL

For further information: To confirm your presence : Emmanuelle Giraud, egiraud@moissonmontreal.org, 514 -344-4494 Ext 314 - C. 438 505-3551

