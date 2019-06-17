/R E P E A T -- Invitation to the Media - $65,000,000: Meet the winners of the biggest jackpot in Canadian history/

MONTRÉAL, June 17, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Members of the media are invited to come meet the lucky winners who'll be splitting the $65,000,000 jackpot from the June 11 Lotto Max draw. It's the biggest jackpot the country has ever seen!

The press conference will be held on Monday, June 17, at 11 a.m. at Loto-Québec's head office, located at 500 Sherbrooke Street West in Montréal. Yves Corbeil will also be on hand to welcome the winners and the members of the press.

We ask that you confirm your attendance by calling Annabelle Prévost-Leclerc at 514-499-5151, or by emailing her at annabelle.prevost-leclerc@loto-quebec.com.

In summary



What Meeting with the record-breaking $65,000,000 Lotto Max jackpot winners



When Monday, June 17, at 11 a.m.



Where Loto-Québec

500 Sherbrooke Street West

Montréal, Québec H3A 3G6

SOURCE Loto-Québec

For further information: Danny Racine, Advisor, Media Relations, Loto-Québec and its subsidiaries, 514-499-7101, danny.racine@loto-quebec.com

Related Links

www.loto-quebec.com

