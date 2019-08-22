/R E P E A T -- Invitation to media - Press conference regarding Government of Canada support for Fleury Michon America, a Montérégie company/

RIGAUD, QC, Aug. 21, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Peter Schiefke, Member of Parliament for Vaudreuil–Soulanges and Parliamentary Secretary to the Prime Minister (Youth) and to the Minister of Border Security and Organized Crime Reduction, will announce funding for Fleury Michon America, a Rigaud company recognized for the quality and innovation of its fresh and frozen meals.

The announcement will be made on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED).

After the press conference, the media will have an opportunity to take part in a guided tour of the plant. For safety reasons, visitors will be required to wear protective clothing and accessories, to be provided on site. In order to ensure effective planning, confirmation of your attendance is required.

Press conference date

Thursday, August 22, 2019

Time

11:00 a.m.

Location

Fleury Michon America

Montréal Room

26 Jean-Marc-Séguin Street

Rigaud, Quebec

J0P 1P0



SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

For further information: Media Relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, 514-283-7443, dec.media.ced@canada.ca