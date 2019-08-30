/R E P E A T -- Invitation to media - Minister Pablo Rodriguez will announce support for G4 - R-D, a business in Canada's steel and aluminum sectors/ Français

Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

Aug 30, 2019, 06:30 ET

AMOS, QC, Aug. 29, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Member of Parliament for Honoré-Mercier and Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism, will announce financial support for G4 – R-D, an Amos business in the steel and aluminum sectors.

The announcement will be made on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED).

Press conference date
Friday, August 30, 2019

Time
10:00 a.m.

Location
G4 – R-D
761 Du Parc Avenue
Amos, Quebec
J9T 4M1

SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

For further information: Contact : Dani Keenan, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, 343-291-1710; Source: Media Relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, 514-283-7443, dec.media.ced@canada.ca

/R E P E A T -- Invitation to media - Minister Pablo Rodriguez will announce support for G4 - R-D, a business in Canada's steel and aluminum sectors/

Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

Aug 30, 2019, 06:30 ET