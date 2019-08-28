/R E P E A T -- Invitation - News Conference - Innovative circular economy and phytotechnology pilot project at Waste Management site/

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 27, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Waste Management, Ramea phytotechnologies, the Montreal Botanical Garden's Institut de recherche en biologie végétale and Polytechnique Montréal invite media to the announcement of their innovative circular economy and phytotechnology pilot-project at Waste Management's engineered landfill in Sainte-Sophie, in the Lower Laurentians.

Date: Thursday, August 29, 2019 Time: 10 AM (please arrive at 9:45, a shuttle bus will take you form the parking to the event) Location: at Waste Management's engineered landfill site

2535, 1re Rue, Sainte-Sophie, Québec, J5J 2R7 Who:

Marguerite Blais, Prévost MNA and Minister Responsible for Seniors and Informal Caregivers

Louise Gallant, Mayor of Sainte-Sophie

Michel Labrecque, Ph.D., head of the scientific research and development division at the Montreal Botanical Garden, researcher at Institut de recherche en biologie végétale

Yves Comeau, Eng., Ph.D., IWA Fellow and professor, and researchers at Polytechnique Montréal's Department of Civil, Geological and Mining Engineering

Francis Allard, president, Ramea phytotechnologies

Ghislain Lacombe, head of engineering and environment at Waste Management

Martin Dussault, Director, Public Affairs, Waste Management

A site visit will follow, from 11:00 to noon. For logistical reasons, we would be grateful for your response regarding your presence at the news conference and/or for the site visit.

