/R E P E A T -- Hey, Durham Region. Tokyo Smoke is rolling into Oshawa/

OSHAWA, ON, July 22, 2019 /CNW/ - Dear Durham Region: are you tired of driving to Toronto to buy your legal recreational weed? Have you been ordering cannabis online, but enjoy browsing products and accessories in person? If so, you are going to love this. A local entrepreneur has partnered with Tokyo Smoke, Canada's award-winning, design-focused cannabis retailer, to bring the brand's retail experience to Oshawa.

The Tokyo Smoke store team looks forward to meeting the neighbours and creating a hub for adult recreational cannabis education and culture.

Grand Opening details:

Tuesday, July 23 at 9:00 a.m.

575 Laval Drive, Suite 400 (at SmartCentres Oshawa South plaza)

Oshawa, ON L1J 6X2

Media sneak peek before Grand Opening:

We want to invite you, our local media friends, to come check out the store for an introduction to the Tokyo Smoke brand and an intimate, up-close look at our immersive shopping experience.

Please join us on Monday, July 22 from 12:00 — 4:00 p.m.

The preview will include:

An opportunity to interview Melissa Gallagher , Director of Strategic Partnerships at Tokyo Smoke, and meet store owner Jacob Stevens and his team.

, Director of Strategic Partnerships at Tokyo Smoke, and meet store owner and his team. A walkthrough of the Tokyo Smoke shopping experience.

A sneak peek of the strains, formats and accessories available for purchase.

The opportunity to capture footage of the storefront and store interior.

Guests will be required to show ID as proof they are legal age of consumption in the province of Ontario (19+).

SOURCE Tokyo Smoke

For further information: Please RSVP all guest names to the email below: Caitlin O'Hara, caitlin.ohara@canopygrowth.com, (613) 291-3239