/R E P E A T -- Helper Hair Box launches a unique one of a kind, hair loss subscription box/

These boxes were created to help encourage confidence in women and children going through hair loss. Each box is custom to the recipient and is filled with inspirational books, headbands, hats, makeup, confidence building messages, and items to remind them that they are beautiful with or without hair. There is currently nothing on the market exclusively dedicated to those with hair loss, as devastating as it can be to lose your hair, these boxes promote confidence and body positivity, while getting the chance to try new products.

Their mission is to give back to children with hair loss, they will be donating a Helper Hair Box to a child for every 6 boxes sold and donating a wig to a child for every 12 boxes sold. Any funding that they receive on their Kickstarter campaign for these boxes will go directly towards purchasing the wigs, products, printing, and worldwide shipping costs.

Having suffered from alopecia herself since the age of 3, the founder and creator of these boxes has made it her life's mission to help others. She personally knows how expensive wigs can be to purchase, which is why she has decided to give back to the hair loss community.

Heather lives just North of Toronto with her husband and three young children, she is an Amazon #1 best-selling author, owner of Pretty Wigs To You and an inspiration and advocate for children with hair loss.

You can hear Heather's story, see the Helper Hair Boxes for yourself, and help back this project currently on Kickstarter!

