/R E P E A T -- Government of Canada to host the Diversifying the Federal Supply Chain Summit/

OTTAWA, ON, March 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Canada's Procurement Ombudsman will host the Diversifying the Federal Supply Chain Summit on April 4 and 5, 2023.

Now in its fifth year, the Summit, that will be held nationwide, virtually via Zoom, is intended to help increase diversity in the federal supply chain. The Summit will feature public and private sector programs that help small businesses and businesses led by Indigenous Peoples, Black and racialized Canadians, women, 2SLGBTQI+ Canadians, persons with disabilities and other underrepresented groups obtain federal government contracts.

Are you an Indigenous or a Diverse Supplier Aiming To Do Business with the Federal Government? Tweet this April 4-5, 2023 free registration via Zoom. More information at www.opo-boa.gc.ca. (CNW Group/Office of the Procurement Ombudsman)

Date: April 4 and 5, 2023, beginning at 11:00 a.m. (EST) on day 1 and at 1:00 p.m. (EST) on day 2.

Zoom event: Free Registration at Diversifying the Federal Supply Chain Summit - Office of the Procurement Ombudsman (opo-boa.gc.ca)

