/R E P E A T -- From Revolution to Evolution: Cannabis Culture 50 years later/

Cannabis, Woodstock and the crowd that started it all align again

SMITHS FALLS, ON, Aug. 15, 2019 /CNW/ - On this day in 1969, hundreds of thousands of people descended onto Max Yasgur's dairy farm in Catskills, NY. What began as a festival with an expected 50,000 attendees turned into one of the largest free concerts and top ten iconic moments in music history, with over 400,000 revelers celebrating peace and music together during a three-day historic event known as "Woodstock".

Multi-generational stars were born with performances that will live on in cultural history. It was the beginning of a new counterculture of rebellion based on peace and love. As the music played on for 12 hours a day, the celebration turned into the coming out party for another cultural force: cannabis.

Now, 50 years later, the crowd that started it all has become one of the most important, influential and educated consumer groups in the legal cannabis market—the 55+ Boomers.

As this group reflects on a half-century of cannabis culture, they are uniquely qualified to share their insights and opinions on how the plant and the industry have changed, improved and impacted our communities over time.

"Over the past two months, Tweed has worked with market research firm, Leger, polling the Boomer generation for their opinions on cannabis pre and post-legalization in regards to education, community and the future of the consumer landscape," says Rade Kovacevic, President of Canopy Growth Corporation. "This is a demographic with an incredibly unique viewpoint that has experienced and observed the cannabis industry's transition from prohibition to legalization over the past 50 years. We're overwhelmed by the positive feedback, including 70% of people surveyed—both users and non-users—contributing positive responses in regards to decreased stigma, improved community education and better safety overall."

The research provides insights on the following categories:

Previous and current usage

Benefits of legalization for individuals

Benefits of legalization for communities

The future of the cannabis landscape including new product formats slated for federal legalization in October 2019

The information and insights gained through this study have been invaluable as Tweed and Canopy Growth Corporation prepare for the next 50 years of legalization with new consumption methods launching towards the end of this year. It is encouraging to know that the original pioneers see value, opportunity and positive contributions from the industry.

