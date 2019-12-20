/R E P E A T -- Freeman Real Estate to host 4th Annual GREAT TURKEY GIVE in Toronto on December 22/

TORONTO, Dec. 17, 2019 /CNW/ - On DECEMBER 22 Freeman Real Estate Ltd. Will host the 4th Annual GREAT TURKEY GIVE at 9AM from the Realtor's location at 988 Bathurst Street, just four blocks north of Bloor Street.

This year Freeman Real Estate has partnered with Spirit of Math Central Toronto and Santaguida Fine Foods to give over 9000 pounds of Turkeys. The sponsors are encouraging participants to pass on the giving by partnering with various community groups to give turkeys to friends and neighbours.

Inspired by the generosity of Honest Ed's, this is the fourth year The Great Turkey Give will take place just a few blocks north of where the original Turkey Give had taken place.

Last year's Turkey Give was a great success engaging with hundreds of people and spreading the spirit of the season. This years' is expected to be even bigger. The turkeys are completely free of charge (go to www.thegreatturkeygive.com for more info).

Helping to distribute the Turkey's will be Santa himself and Toronto city councillors Josh Matlow, Mike Layton, and a number of other local celebrities and political figures.

This year we dedicate the Turkey Give to Ted Winick who passed away and was co-founder of the Turkey Give with Elden Freeman.

Freeman Real Estate is a family-run, boutique realty company that has a long-standing reputation for supporting community causes, charities and interests.

Spirit of Math Central Toronto is an innovative leader in after-school mathematics education with more than 40 campuses in North America.

Santaguida is a Caterer of fine foods located in Toronto's Annex Neighbourhood.

