OTTAWA ON, Dec. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Following its interim meeting of the Board of Directors, Food Producers of Canada (FPC) announced the appointment of Ms. Isabelle Bergeron, Director of Procurement, Fleury Michon America, Mr. Marko Dzeletovich, Founder and CEO, Coldbox Builders, and Mr. Stephen Eckert, President, Eckert Machines.

"Food Producers of Canada (FPC) remains committed to the continued growth and prosperity of Canadian food producers and their value chain partners. The recent appointment of Ms. Bergeron, Mr. Dzeletovich, and Mr. Eckert comes at an important time for our industry as we continue to diversify our export markets and bolster our capacity here at home. Our new Canadian directors exemplify the long history of FPC's leadership, and its commitment to work alongside the entrepreneurs who founded and lead some of Canada's most recognized brands. In some cases, these reflect mutigenerational companies and are members of FPC." – Denise Allen, President & CEO, FPC.

Mr. Irv Teper, Co-Founder and CEO, Concord Premium Meats (Marc Angelo Brands), Managing Director, Premium Brands Holdings LP, and Chair of the Board of Directors of FPC says, " FPC continues to engage all stakeholders in Canada's Food Economy with the shared goal of increasing investment and improving competitiveness. Our board appointments reflect our ongoing commitment and dedication to producing some of Canada's highest quality products".

Isabelle Bergeron is an experienced executive specializing in food product management across retail, distribution, and industrial production sectors. With over 25 years of expertise, she began her career at Loblaws in category management and has held key roles in food distribution and production such as Buyer, Product Manager, and Sales Director. She currently serves as Director of Procurement at Fleury Michon America, driving procurement strategies and purchasing efficiency.

For more than two decades, Marko Dzeletovich has led Coldbox Builders Inc. with a clear mission: to design and build the world's most profit efficient environmentally controlled facilities that help food and pharmaceutical companies grow their business. As Founder and CEO, Marko transformed a small Burlington-based operation into a leader in Plan-Design-Build delivery, serving farmers in third world countries to Fortune 500 organizations like Sysco Foods, FedEx, UPS, McKesson, General Mills, Costco, and Amazon, as well as national and international companies like Congebec, Americold, Lineage Logistics, The Chefs' Warehouse, Flanagan's Foodservice, Starbucks, UNFI and Premium Brands.

Eckert Machines is a supplier of equipment for post harvest preparation of fruit, vegetables, potatoes, and specialty food products. Stephen Eckert kicked off the third generation of this family-run business by joining the company in 2004 as a technical sales representative and service technician. After years in the field ensuring their equipment performed to producers' expectations, he became Sales Manager in 2010, bringing on suppliers to work with the growing Canadian fresh cut and ready-to-eat markets. Specializing in process line development and process problem solving, he became company president in 2020.

About Food Producers of Canada

Food Producers of Canada (FPC) is a national business association supporting Canadian-owned and operated food manufacturing companies that add value to farmgate output and sell to retail and food service markets domestically and internationally. FPC is dedicated to supporting the growth of a vibrant and safe Canadian agri-food sector and the well-being of Canadian consumers.

SOURCE Food Producers of Canada (FPC)

