/R E P E A T -- Fiera Capital to hold Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders on Thursday, May 30, 2019/

MONTREAL, May 23, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Fiera Capital Corporation (TSX: FSZ) ("Fiera Capital" or the "Company"), a leading independent asset manager, will hold its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. (EDT).

Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders Details

DATE: Thursday, May 30, 2019 TIME: 9:30 a.m. (EDT) LOCATION: Centre Mont-Royal 2200 Mansfield Street Montréal, Quebec, Canada H3A 3R8

Shareholders, media and other interested parties who are unable to attend the meeting are invited to listen to a live webcast in the Investor Relations section of our website. The webcast will be available on Fiera Capital's website for 365 days following the meeting.

About Fiera Capital Corporation

Fiera Capital is a leading independent asset management firm with approximately C$144.9 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2019. The firm provides institutional, retail and private wealth clients with access to full-service integrated money management solutions across traditional and alternative asset classes. Clients and their portfolios derive benefit from Fiera Capital's depth of expertise, diversified offerings and outstanding service. Fiera Capital trades under the ticker FSZ on the Toronto Stock Exchange. www.fieracapital.com

In the U.S., asset management services are provided by the firm's U.S. affiliates who are investment advisers that are registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training.

Additional information about Fiera Capital Corporation, including the Firm's annual information form, is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For further information: Mariem Elsayed, Director, Investor Relations and Public Affairs, Fiera Capital Corporation, 514 954-6619, melsayed@fieracapital.com

