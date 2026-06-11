/R E P E A T -- Festivals, Community Events and More - Find Héma-Québec Near You This Summer/

MONTRÉAL, June 8, 2026 /CNW/ - To mark National Blood Donor Week, which runs from June 8 to 14 this year, Héma-Québec is pleased to unveil its summer outreach tour.

Whether at festivals, community events or on social media, Héma-Québec will be visible throughout the province this summer. More than ever, the organization wants to be part of everyday life and remind Quebecers that it relies on their generosity every day to fulfill its mission--even in the summer, even during vacation season.

Here is a glimpse of the many festivals and events where Héma-Québec teams will be connecting with people across Québec:

June 12–14: Héma-Québec will be at MURAL Festival in Montréal. Visitors can take part in a blood donation trivia game, book donation appointments and learn everything they need to know to become first-time donors.

Events are also planned on June 13 and 19 in conjunction with the first two matches of Haiti's national team at the FIFA World Cup. The second match coincides with World Sickle Cell Day. These initiatives aim to raise awareness among Montréal's Black communities about the blood needs of people living with sickle cell disease, a condition that disproportionately affects these communities.

Héma-Québec will also be present at two dragon boat races this summer: June 20 in Jonquière and June 27 in Shawinigan.

From June 19 to 21, a team of seven runners will leave the Drummondville donation centre and cover 900 kilometres to Gaspé, with the goal of inspiring 900 plasma donations across Québec. The public is encouraged to donate now and support the challenge!

Join us at the Parc olympique Esplanade for the Premier Vendredi event on July 3 and 4, as well as at gatherings in Place Ville Marie from July 14 to 16 and on Mount Royal on July 25 and 26, where visitors can learn more about donating blood, plasma and stem cells.

Another important event for Héma-Québec, which is responsible for human tissue donation in the province, is the Canadian Transplant Games Family Picnic, taking place on July 8 at Parc de la Gare in Sherbrooke.

Héma-Québec teams will continue their summer outreach at Montréal Pride on August 7 and 8 and at Québec City Pride on September 5.

We will also host an information and plasma donation appointment booth at a Montréal Roses FC event on August 13.

The tour will conclude with appearances at Festival Fono from September 10 to 12 and Québec City Comiccon on October 10 and 11.

Many of these activities will be supported by volunteers from the Association des bénévoles du don de sang. Héma-Québec has also launched a unique partnership with several Québec festivals, including the Festival de la chanson de Tadoussac, Le Festif! de Baie-Saint-Paul, Les Grandes Fêtes TELUS de Rimouski, the Montréal International Jazz Festival, OSHEAGA and the Festival d'été de Québec. Throughout the summer, festivalgoers will see special versions of event posters with the letters A, B and O removed--a nod to the main blood groups and a creative reminder of the ongoing need for donors.

This summer lineup is, of course, in addition to Héma-Québec's year-round presence. The organization operates 13 donation centres in Saguenay, Drummondville, Sherbrooke, Trois-Rivières, Gatineau, Laval, Brossard, Saint-Bruno, Lévis, Sainte-Foy, Québec City, Kirkland and Montréal, and supports hundreds of blood drives across the province during the vacation season. Highlights include the Laval Firefighters Blood Drive on June 16, with a goal of 600 donations, and the City of Saint-Eustache Blood Drive on June 30, aiming for 500 donations.

In short, there will be no shortage of opportunities this summer to give back and help save lives. We look forward to seeing you there!

About Héma-Québec

Héma-Québec's mission is to efficiently meet the Québec population's needs for blood and other high-quality biological products of human origin. Héma-Québec has more than 1,900 employees, more than 200,000 donors of blood, plasma, stem cells, mothers' milk and human tissue, as well as thousands of volunteers at blood drive sites. Héma-Québec delivers nearly 800,000 human-derived biological products to Québec hospitals every year to meet patients' needs.

SOURCE Héma-Québec

Information: Media line: 514 832-0871, hemaquebec.ca