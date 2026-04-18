MONTRÉAL, April 16, 2026 /CNW/ - To mark the 10th anniversary of Héma-Québec's Gatineau Donation Centre, the organization is inviting local residents to come out and make a donation. There is no better way to celebrate the importance of giving the gift of life and Héma-Québec's mission than by contributing directly. It is also the perfect opportunity to try the experience for the first time.

Gatineau Center (CNW Group/Héma-Québec)

"Our centre is designed to offer the best possible experience for our donors," explains Mylène Leduc, Supervisor of the Gatineau Centre. "Our goal is very simple: we want to see them come back as often as possible! Donation centres like ours are important gathering places for the Héma-Québec family. Donors, volunteers and staff develop habits and build meaningful relationships here."

A ceremony will also be held to mark the 10th anniversary. It will take place on April 22 at the centre and will include a deeply moving testimonial. William Fillion, father of six-year-old Charlotte, will speak about his daughter's need for intravenous immunoglobulins, a product made from plasma collected thanks to the generosity of donors.

"Let's join forces to share our health," says William Fillion, "and help thousands of people live better lives--this is the only message that truly matters to me." Charlotte's father is available for interviews.

When it opened, the Gatineau Centre was the eighth in the province, which now has 13. This strategy of opening centres--with the newest ones dedicated exclusively to plasma donation--is part of Héma-Québec's ambitious goal of increasing self-sufficiency for this blood product, which is used to manufacture medications in growing demand, such as immunoglobulins.

About Héma-Québec

Héma-Québec's mission is to efficiently meet the Québec population's needs for blood and other high-quality biological products of human origin. Héma-Québec has nearly 1,900 employees, more than 200,000 donors of blood, plasma, stem cells, mothers' milk and human tissue, as well as thousands of volunteers at blood drive sites. Héma-Québec delivers nearly 800,000 human-derived biological products to Québec hospitals every year to meet patients' needs.

SOURCE Héma-Québec

Information: Media line: 514 832-0871, hemaquebec.ca