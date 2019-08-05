/R E P E A T -- CUPE National President Mark Hancock to attend community BBQ with striking Placentia municipal workers/

PLACENTIA, NL, Aug. 2, 2019 /CNW/ - At a Community BBQ and Appreciation Day to be held August 6, the members of CUPE 1761 will be joined by CUPE National President Mark Hancock and CUPE NL President Sherry Hillier.

CUPE 1761 members will host the event to thank everyone in their community and other unions for their support, stopping by the picket line, or putting up one of their lawn signs. Placentia residents are invited to stop by to show their support or to ask questions about the negotiations.

"We truly appreciate the support and understanding the residents in Placentia have shown us," says Gerry Quilty, CUPE 1761 president. "We love our community and providing public services to the residents of Placentia. When we made the difficult decision to walk off the job, we did so with great care and respect for the community we live in."

DATE: Tuesday, August 6, 2019

TIME: 11:30 a.m.

LOCATION: Town Hall, 21 Patterson Drive, Placentia

Everyone is welcome to the event.

CUPE 1761 represents 15 workers employed as clerical staff, arena attendants, maintenance/water treatment operators, labourers and municipal enforcement officers.

SOURCE Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE)

For further information: Colleen Reynolds, CUPE Atlantic Communications, (902) 209-2253

