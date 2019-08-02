/R E P E A T -- Condor Security, Inc. Announces Launch of Condor Concierge/

Leading Security Company Expands into Luxury Concierge Services

TORONTO, Aug. 1, 2019 /CNW/ - Today, Condor Security Inc., an industry-leading provider of private security solutions, services, and training in the Greater Toronto Area, has announced the launch of its new division, Condor Concierge. Since 2001, Condor Security has built its reputation as a trusted and well-respected player in the security field, providing residential, commercial, and special event security solutions and training. Recognizing a gap in the market, the Condor brand has expanded to include a premium, personalized concierge service designed exclusively for luxury condominiums. Condor Concierge will provide residents with convenience and security, as well as access to enhanced services including personal trainers, valets, private chefs, event planners, and beauty and wellness professionals.

"Condor Security has always offered the highest level of service to its many clients across the GTA," states Benjamin Tabesh, CEO of Condor Security. "We specialize in professional, tailored services that meet our clients' unique needs. This has always been true of our security solutions. Now, through the creation of Condor Concierge, we will be offering bespoke concierge services to the best-in-class, providing an extra layer of luxury to our condominium clients. Residents will have access to a wide range of services from caterers to travel planners. The concierge service seamlessly complements our security offerings and will create incredible value for property owners. It really is the ultimate finishing touch to any luxury condo building."

For more information about Condor Concierge's launch and offerings, please visit www.condorconcierge.ca or contact contact@condorconcierge.ca.

About Condor Security, Inc: Founded in 2001, Condor Security, Inc. is an industry-leading private security company providing security solutions, services, and training in the Greater Toronto Area.

About Condor Concierge, Inc: Founded in 2019, Condor Concierge is a premium concierge provider for the high-end condominium market, offering bespoke service and a luxury lifestyle.

SOURCE Condor Security, Inc

For further information: Lyndsay Boose, media@condorconcierge.ca, 416.665.1500

