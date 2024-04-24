/R E P E A T -- CF Toronto Eaton Centre to welcome Queen's Cross Food Hall on April 24/

TORONTO, April 17, 2024 /CNW/ - A long-awaited food hall will arrive at CF Toronto Eaton Centre next week. Queen's Cross Food Hall, a chef-driven culinary concept by Oliver & Bonacini (O&B) will open to the public on Wednesday, April 24th at 7am—just in time for the coffee and breakfast rush. Located at the south end of the mall's lower level, the 19,000 square foot space will feature 13 unique food stalls, two rotating pop-up stalls, a stylish bar and café, and seating for 300 guests.

CF Toronto Eaton Centre to welcome Queen’s Cross Food Hall on April 24 Photo credit: Hector Vasquez (CNW Group/Cadillac Fairview Corporation Limited) Queen's Cross Food Hall Photo credit: Hector Vasquez (CNW Group/Cadillac Fairview Corporation Limited)

"As a landmark destination in the city, we are constantly evolving our retail and dining mix to suit the needs of our visitors, and we are thrilled to collaborate with the visionaries at O&B to bring a global selection of cuisine to the south end of the shopping centre," commented Sheila Jennings, General Manager, CF Toronto Eaton Centre.

Queen's Cross will offer shoppers, nearby office workers, students and downtown visitors quick and satisfying all-day meal solutions, whether they're dining in or grabbing a bite to go. A vibrant cross-section of globally inspired food stalls represent a mix of new quick-service brands as well as playful adaptations of established O&B restaurants, partnerships and rotating pop-ups. Food stalls will include:

Swanky Burger

Beauty's Fried Chicken

Gil's Fish & Chipperie

Happy Tangle

Garden Variety

Lala's Cantina

Babel Hummus Bar

Underground Sandwich

Curryosity

Captain Neon Sushi & Bowls

Le Petit Cornichon

Red Sauce

Libretto Slice Shop

Lil Rebel (limited-time pop-up by Chef Eric Chong of R&D)

(limited-time pop-up by Chef of R&D) Craig's Cookies (limited-time pop-up)

Crossbar (café and bar offering coffee and breakfast service in the mornings, and full bar service in the afternoons and evenings)

"Our team of chefs continue to work hard developing a diverse array of cuisines while ensuring each menu is thoughtfully curated with quality and taste a top priority," says Chef Michael Robertson, O&B's Corporate Events Chef who is overseeing the project. "We're excited for guests to explore the wide variety of options we have available and choose their own culinary adventure. From smash burgers and coq au vin BLTs to hand-stretched pizzas, pork belly baos and robust salads, you name it, we've got it, or it's likely coming soon!"

Inspired by its proximity to Queen subway station, the food hall's name and design are meant to signify the bustling feel of a cosmopolitan train station. This immersive experience is brought to life by Solid Design Creative, and marked by dynamic custom signage and an ever-changing split flap board—a take on the classic departures board found in busy transit hubs. Each food stall's façade is thoughtfully designed to represent the individual brand—from bistro-style wood panelling at the Maison Selby-inspired Le Petit Cornichon to the colourful mosaic tiles at Lala's Cantina, an offshoot of Leña Restaurante. Evoking the ambiance of a streetside café, guests dining in can enjoy the comfort of wood-carved banquettes and rich green leather seats—all nestled among custom metal arches and column lighting. Small details like the space's classic terrazzo flooring with a custom brass inlaid logo also ensure a dynamic view from multiple vantage points.

Once open, Queen's Cross Food Hall will operate seven days a week for all-day dining. For up-to-date information including menus and hours, please visit queenscrossfoodhall.com and follow @queenscrossfoodhall on Instagram.

About Cadillac Fairview

Cadillac Fairview (CF) is one of the largest owners, operators, investors and developers of best-in-class office, retail, multi-family residential, industrial and mixed-use properties in North America.

Wholly owned by the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, with assets under management of more than $30 billion, CF manages over 36 million square feet of leasable space at 69 landmark properties across Canada, including Toronto-Dominion Centre, CF Toronto Eaton Centre, Tour Deloitte, CF Carrefour Laval, CF Chinook Centre and CF Pacific Centre.

Driven by its purpose of Transforming Communities for a Vibrant Tomorrow, CF is continually striving to make a positive impact in communities where it operates by promoting social connection, growth, and a sustainable future. Visit cadillacfairview.com for more information.

About Oliver & Bonacini Hospitality

Oliver & Bonacini (O&B) is one of Canada's leading hospitality groups, operating a diverse portfolio of unique and innovative restaurants and event venues. With dozens of bespoke restaurants across Toronto, Montreal, Calgary and Edmonton, as well as Halifax in partnership with Freehand Hospitality, Oliver & Bonacini offers a range of culinary styles—from barbecue joints and brewpubs, to modern French and artisanal Canadian fine dining. Their portfolio of restaurants includes Canoe, Auberge du Pommier, Jump, Aera, The Joneses, Maison Selby, Bar George, Braven, Drift and Salt + Ash, to name a few.

The company's private dining and events division, Oliver & Bonacini Events and Catering, manages a number of large-scale event venues, including The Carlu, Malaparte at TIFF Lightbox, and the Toronto Region Board of Trade, among others.

The company was founded in 1993 by the late Peter Oliver and Michael Bonacini. Oliver & Bonacini credits its success to the development of a strong corporate culture, where excellence of food quality and service are valued above all else.

SOURCE Cadillac Fairview Corporation Limited

For further information: For more information, interviews or high-res images, please contact: Anna Ng, Cadillac Fairview, [email protected], 416-598-8246; Rebecca Spence, Oliver & Bonacini Hospitality, [email protected], 416-485-8047 x 2248