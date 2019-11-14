/R E P E A T -- CF Polo Park Celebrates Inaugural Tree Lighting on November 14 with Manitoba Native and Canadian Olympian, Jon Montgomery/

A beloved holiday tradition debuts in Winnipeg as part of a series of national tree lighting events

WINNIPEG, Nov. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - 'Tis the season to come together for holiday traditions! CF Polo Park will unveil and light its brand new 26-feet-tall Christmas tree on Thursday, November 14, marking its first-ever Tree Lighting event.

The inaugural celebration will feature live music from an electric violinist and an interactive tree lighting hosted by Manitoba native and Canadian Olympian, Jon Montgomery, along with local DJ, Zack Daniels, who will lead the countdown and light the Christmas tree. As the official Home of Team Canada, Cadillac Fairview and CF Polo Park are proud to partner with Jon Montgomery for this special event. The local community is invited to come together and participate in this momentous holiday event, one of five Cadillac Fairview tree lighting celebrations happening nationwide, as the magical sights and sounds of the season ring through the shopping centre and usher in the holiday season.

What: CF Polo Park Tree Lighting led by Manitoba native and Canadian Olympian, Jon Montgomery

When: Thursday, November 14, 2019

Time: 5:00 p.m. – Arrival

6:00 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. – Official tree lighting led by Jon Montgomery

Where: Portage Ave #66Q-1485, Winnipeg, MB R3G 0W4 - in front of the former Sears space

Who: CF Polo Park

Interview opportunities with: ● Peter Havens, General Manager, CF Polo Park ● Jon Montgomery

Photo Op: Local residents gather at Winnipeg's largest shopping centre for inaugural holiday celebration and tree lighting on November 14.

For more information, visit www.cfshops.com .

About Cadillac Fairview

Cadillac Fairview is one of the largest owners, operators and developers of best-in-class office, retail and mixed-use properties in North America. The Cadillac Fairview portfolio is owned by the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, a diversified global investor which administers the pensions of more than 323,000 active and retired school teachers. The real estate portfolio also includes investments in retail, mixed-use and industrial real estate in Brazil, Colombia and Mexico.

Valued at around $29 billion, the Canadian portfolio includes over 37 million square feet of leasable space at 67 properties in Canada, including landmark developments, such as Toronto-Dominion Centre, CF Toronto Eaton Centre, CF Pacific Centre, CF Chinook Centre, Tour Deloitte and CF Carrefour Laval.

