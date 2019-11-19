/R E P E A T -- Carl Data's FlowWorks Subsidiary Brings Advanced Analytics to Miami-Dade Wastewater Infrastructure/

CSE:CRL

FSE:7C5

OTC:CDTAF

VANCOUVER, Nov. 19, 2019 /CNW/ - Carl Data Solutions Inc. (CSE:CRL, FSE:7C5, OTC:CDTAF) ("Carl Data"), is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, FlowWorks Inc. ("FlowWorks") will provide the advanced analytics component of The Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department's ("WASD") newest Wastewater Advanced Metering Infrastructure ("WWAMI") deployment.

This cutting-edge WWAMI architecture will aggregate and analyze data from both water and wastewater systems, as well as reduce operational spending and the negative economic impacts of wet weather events. FlowWorks will provide the tools for a deeper level of engineering analysis providing operations a better understanding of how inflow and infiltration ("I&I") are affecting the capacity of the collection system.

The novel approach utilizes equipment that records water consumption from WASD's Water Metering Division and FlowWorks' unique ability to import both the water consumption and sewer flow data to automatically determine if I&I is present. A pilot program was initiated and when the results were evaluated, it was determined that the test basin (Basin 27), once under development moratorium due to perceived I&I, was actually in compliance as the water volumes measured were from residential water consumption and not from water leaking into the pipes.

Other practical benefits from the implementation of this methodology include being able to monitor data remotely without having to visit the site for visual surveys. By being able to quantify wastewater volumes in the pipes as actual consumption, WASD can more efficiently assign maintenance work versus performing unnecessary repairs because I&I is not impacting the infrastructure at the particular basin, resulting in financial savings to the department related to manhours and equipment. This pilot program will be rolled out in the future to other wastewater collection basins that meet similar criteria as Basin 27. Miami-Dade currently manages over 1,000 sewer basins.

"With enhanced visibility into our operations, this program equips us to better serve Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department customers by ensuring our sewer collection system meets regulatory standards, improving level of service and in the future assisting in identification of sewer overflows and mitigation of Inflow and Infiltration into our Wastewater Collection System," said WASD Director Kevin Lynskey.

WASD provides high-quality drinking water and wastewater services, while working to conserve water and safeguard public health and the environment. Miami-Dade County maintains more than 7,700 miles of underground water lines, as well as about 6,200 miles of sewer lines, serving some 2.3 million residents and thousands of visitors.

"The FlowWorks platform has grown far beyond just real-time monitoring over the past 5 years," said Kevin Marsh, FlowWorks' President. "Projects like this one show how well we can integrate data from different systems and then provide the advanced analytical tools needed to maximize the value from collected data." Greg Johnston CEO of Carl added "Our solutions are designed to save time and money while providing answers to complicated problems; this is why we continue to add large customers like Miami-Dade to our growing list of clients."

About Carl Data Solutions Inc.

Carl Data Solutions Inc. is an Industrial IoT (IIoT) and Big Data as a Service (BDaaS) company that provides next generation collection, storage and analytics solutions for data-centric organizations. Carl, through its subsidiaries Astra Smart Systems and FlowWorks Inc, helps clients analyze and model environmental data through a powerful end-to-end network of custom sensor arrays combined with SaaS based monitoring, reporting, and predictive modelling applications.

Carl Data works with new cloud-based mass storage services and machine learning (AI) analytical tools to provide the scalability required to effectively monitor very large amounts of data collected by both government and industry. The software suite saves clients time and money by aggregating information from any sensor or source to create a real-time decision support system with deep insights into how to protect infrastructure and assets. More information can be found at www.CarlSolutions.com.

About FlowWorks

FlowWorks is a powerful Software-as-a-Service ("SaaS")-based application for collecting, monitoring and analyzing all types of environmental data. FlowWorks is flexible, affordable and easy-to-use compared to competing software packages. The FlowWorks application has the unique ability to collect data from all types of monitoring equipment, gauges and sensor hardware, SCADA systems and other sources of public and private data to merge the information into a single platform to perform comprehensive analytics and reporting, saving time and money for the end user. More information on the FlowWorks application can be found at www.FlowWorks.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Greg Johnston

President, Chief Executive Officer, Director

Carl Data Solutions Inc.

