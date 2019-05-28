/R E P E A T -- CANSEC 2019 welcomes Minister of National Defence among other prominent speakers/
May 28, 2019, 06:00 ET
OTTAWA, May 24, 2019 /CNW/ - Held annually in Ottawa since 1998 by the Canadian Association of Defence and Security Industries (CADSI), CANSEC is the largest and most important defence industry event in Canada.
This year, the show will be held on May 29-30. It will feature keynotes from three federal ministers and Lieutenant-General Paul Wynnyk, Vice Chief of the Defence Staff. Keynote addresses will take place during the CANSEC meal events.
- ALL MEDIA MUST REGISTER FOR CANSEC for access to the event venue and media room. Media who have attended CANSEC in the past may have received an emailed invitation in late April, allowing for an easy, two-click registration/approval. Registration can also be completed online by clicking here: https://www.defenceandsecurity.ca/CANSEC/cansec/Media-Registration.
- Media should arrive 60 minutes in advance of any keynote to give themselves ample time to move through security and pick up their media badges. Please note traffic outside the EY Centre is expected to be heavy on show days.
- To ensure a smooth experience, media networks intending to cover this event live should make contact for details about truck positioning and site checks by May 27 (contact information below).
A media kit with practical information and FAQs is available here.
CANSEC 2019 will also feature a new area dedicated to cyber defence and to companies that would traditionally not have been considered part of our sector. These firms specialize in artificial intelligence, automation and more. The R9B Cyber Labs and Innovation Hub will be accessible to media and we encourage reporters to visit this area.
WHEN
May 29-30, 2019
WHERE
EY Centre
4899 Uplands Drive, Ottawa, ON
Speakers on May 29
Speaker: The Hon. Harjit Sajjan, Minister of National Defence
Time: Breakfast keynote at 8:00am
Speaker: The Hon. Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development in conversation with CADSI president Christyn Cianfarani
Time: Lunch reception starts at 11:30am, fireside chat at 12 noon.
Speakers on May 30
Speaker: The Hon. Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Public Services and Procurement
Time: Breakfast keynote at 8:00am
Speaker: Lieutenant-General Paul Wynnyk, Vice Chief of the Defence Staff
Time: Lunch reception starts at 11:30am, keynote at 12 noon
SOURCE Canadian Association of Defence and Security Industries (CADSI)
For further information: Monique Scotti, Communications Manager, CADSI, Tel: (613) 235-5337 ext. 43, Email: monique@defenceandsecurity.ca; Brooke Anderson, Edelman on behalf of CADSI, Tel: (613) 266-2605, Email: brooke.anderson@edelman.com
