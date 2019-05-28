/R E P E A T -- CANSEC 2019 welcomes Minister of National Defence among other prominent speakers/

ALL MEDIA MUST REGISTER FOR CANSEC for access to the event venue and media room. Media who have attended CANSEC in the past may have received an emailed invitation in late April, allowing for an easy, two-click registration/approval. Registration can also be completed online by clicking here: https://www.defenceandsecurity.ca/CANSEC/cansec/Media-Registration.

for access to the event venue and media room. Media who have attended CANSEC in the past may have received an emailed invitation in late April, allowing for an easy, two-click registration/approval. Registration can also be completed online by clicking here: https://www.defenceandsecurity.ca/CANSEC/cansec/Media-Registration. Media should arrive 60 minutes in advance of any keynote to give themselves ample time to move through security and pick up their media badges. Please note traffic outside the EY Centre is expected to be heavy on show days.

To ensure a smooth experience, media networks intending to cover this event live should make contact for details about truck positioning and site checks by May 27 (contact information below).

A media kit with practical information and FAQs is available here.

CANSEC 2019 will also feature a new area dedicated to cyber defence and to companies that would traditionally not have been considered part of our sector. These firms specialize in artificial intelligence, automation and more. The R9B Cyber Labs and Innovation Hub will be accessible to media and we encourage reporters to visit this area.

WHEN

May 29-30, 2019

WHERE

EY Centre

4899 Uplands Drive, Ottawa, ON

Speakers on May 29

Speaker: The Hon. Harjit Sajjan, Minister of National Defence

Time: Breakfast keynote at 8:00am

Speaker: The Hon. Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development in conversation with CADSI president Christyn Cianfarani

Time: Lunch reception starts at 11:30am, fireside chat at 12 noon.

Speakers on May 30

Speaker: The Hon. Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Public Services and Procurement

Time: Breakfast keynote at 8:00am

Speaker: Lieutenant-General Paul Wynnyk, Vice Chief of the Defence Staff

Time: Lunch reception starts at 11:30am, keynote at 12 noon

SOURCE Canadian Association of Defence and Security Industries (CADSI)

For further information: Monique Scotti, Communications Manager, CADSI, Tel: (613) 235-5337 ext. 43, Email: monique@defenceandsecurity.ca; Brooke Anderson, Edelman on behalf of CADSI, Tel: (613) 266-2605, Email: brooke.anderson@edelman.com

Related Links

www.defenceandsecurity.ca

