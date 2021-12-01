/ R E P E A T -- Cadillac Fairview brings PORTL technology to Canada with live holographic fashion show/

Exclusive experience gives shopping inspiration to visitors at CF Toronto Eaton Centre by beaming in top holiday trends and gift ideas starting on December 3

TORONTO, Nov. 29, 2021 /CNW/ - With the holiday season in full swing, Cadillac Fairview (CF) is offering shoppers an innovative and immersive way to discover the hottest looks of the season and gift ideas by partnering with holoportation startup PORTL Inc.

For the first time in Canada, the groundbreaking PORTL holoportation technology will be on full display at the CF Toronto Eaton Centre for a fashion show unlike any other and a worldwide first, beamed exclusively to visitors at the country's most iconic shopping centre. PORTL beams people and places in life-sized, volumetric 4K in real time. CF will showcase this futuristic technology to beam holograms of models for its Shop the Look holiday fashion show at the CF Toronto Eaton Centre and throughout the holiday shopping season via three locations throughout the property.

"With PORTL, CF is investing once again in experiences that drive innovation in the Canadian retail space," said Andrea Nickel, Director of Customer Experience and Marketing Communications, Cadillac Fairview. "Our customers' expectations are continuously evolving, which is why we're always looking for creative solutions to offer our guests the most efficient and inspiring shopping experiences. Thanks to the team at PORTL, shoppers will be able to immerse themselves in the latest trends this holiday season with a fun, holographic fashion show and then know where to find those looks at CF Toronto Eaton Centre with an easily accessible digital shopping guide."

QR codes will be posted at each PORTL holographic display and will direct shoppers to CF's Shop the Look Holiday Hub, a website that provides details on all the looks from the show and directs visitors to retail locations at CF properties where they can purchase the items as gifts for loved ones or to treat themselves.

A live retail first for PORTL

As the premiere destination for fashion and the holidays, CF Toronto Eaton Centre is an ideal location to showcase the technology of holoportation and offer visitors a unique and memorable experience this holiday season.

The event marks the first time that PORTL has been used in Canada, and the first time the company's holoportation technology has been used to beam fashion models live into a world-class retail property to interact with the public.

"PORTL is all about bringing people together, and we're proud to be doing it in Canada," said David Nussbaum, CEO and Inventor of PORTL Inc. "Thanks to our partnership with Cadillac Fairview, we'll be demonstrating to Canadians how our hologram technology is changing shopping, business, education, entertainment and the world. When we beam the fashion models into CF Toronto Eaton Centre this week, shoppers will be witnessing the future – a new kind of sustainable transportation that lets people have meaningful interactions across every kind of divide. Like we say, 'If you can't Be there, Beam there.'"

For more information on PORTL, please visit www.portlhologram.com.

Leading the way in Canadian retail

By bringing the PORTL holoportation technology to Canada for the first time, CF continues to push the boundaries of bricks and mortar retail experiences.

On December 3rd, visitors at the CF Toronto Eaton Centre will have the opportunity to try the PORTL holoportation device themselves at a consumer activation event at Nordstrom Court on level 3. The first 100 shoppers will get the chance to transform into a hologram and beam their likeness to the PORTL display to take a selfie with themselves.

"We are thrilled to be the first to showcase this technology in Canada at CF Toronto Eaton Centre," commented Sheila Jennings, General Manager, CF Toronto Eaton Centre. "The event on December 3rd is going to dazzle our visitors by showing them how technology and retail can seamlessly merge to offer customers an immersive and convenient way to shop this holiday season. If visitors see something they like during the show, they can simply scan a QR code to shop the look and quickly find the fashions displayed on the hologram models from our retailers at the centre."

PORTL will be on display in the CF Toronto Eaton Centre starting on December 3rd and will feature new fresh trends each week for visitors to shop all the looks this holiday season.

For more information, please visit https://shops.cadillacfairview.com/holiday.

About Cadillac Fairview

Cadillac Fairview (CF) is a globally focused owner, operator, investor, and developer of best-in-class real estate across retail, office, residential, industrial and mixed-use asset classes. Wholly owned by the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, CF manages in excess of $35 billion of assets across the Americas and the United Kingdom, with further expansion planned into Europe and Asia.

Internationally, CF invests in communities with like-minded partners, including Stanhope in the UK, Lincoln Property Company in the U.S., and Multiplan in Brazil. The company's Canadian portfolio comprises 69 landmark properties, including the Toronto-Dominion Centre, CF Toronto Eaton Centre, Tour Deloitte, CF Carrefour Laval, CF Chinook Centre and CF Pacific Centre.

Continually striving to make a positive impact in communities where it operates by promoting social connection, growth, and a sustainable future, CF's Purpose is Transforming Communities for a Vibrant Tomorrow. Learn more at cadillacfairview.com and follow CF on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

About PORTL

PORTL Inc. is the maker of hologram devices and the software and cloud services to support holoportation. Founded in 2018 by inventor and CEO David Nussbaum, its award-winning products are now in use all over the world, beaming executives, tech and science experts, and sports and music celebrities to events, displaying NFTs and other objects, and becoming a vital new tool for education, retail, marketing, and the hospitality industry. The Tim Draper-backed startup has recently been named the number one new technology at Mobile World Congress 2021 in Barcelona, the Best new Telecom Startup by the IT awards, and a three-time CES Innovations Awards Honoree for 2022. PORTL's headquarters are in Los Angeles and it has satellite and distributor showrooms in New York, Las Vegas, and Dubai. PORTL seeks to bring people together across every kind of divide. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For more information go to PORTLhologram.com.

