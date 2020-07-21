/R E P E A T -- AMP German Cannabis Group orders 150 kilograms of medical cannabis from Canadian Licensed Producer/

ERFURT and BERLIN, Germany, July 21, 2020 /CNW/ - AMP German Cannabis Group Inc. ("AMP" or the "Company") (FSE: C4T) (ISIN: CA00176G1028) (CSE: XCX) announces it has placed two orders for bulk and finished EU-GMP medical cannabis flower from a Canadian Licensed Producer ("Canadian LP") of medical cannabis. AMP will be purchasing and importing to Germany, 50 kilograms of EU-GMP medical cannabis in September 2020 and a further 100 kilograms during January/February 2021. AMP and the Canadian LP plan to expand the supply agreement for monthly large volume purchases of medical cannabis as well as extracts.

The Canadian LP operates an indoor growing and processing facility in Canada and was already EU-GMP certified by German authorities earlier this year.

Dr. Stefan Feuerstein, President of AMP, commented, "We are seeing a stronger than anticipated demand for medical cannabis in the German marketplace and Canada is one of a few credible suppliers to Germany in the short term. Demand from German pharmacies is so high that AMP will be adding pharmaceutical distributors across Germany that focuses solely on medical cannabis in the upcoming weeks. Our goal is to become a major importer to Germany by the end of 2021"

About AMP German Cannabis Group Inc.

AMP German Cannabis Group is licensed to import European Union - Good Manufacturing Practice (EU-GMP) medical cannabis and sell to pharmaceutical distributors or pharmacists directly, the only point-of-sale for medical cannabis to German patients.

AMP has entered into a non-exclusive distribution agreement for medical cannabis with a leading distributor of pharmaceuticals products to more than 13,000 pharmacies throughout Germany for monthly shipments starting in the second half of 2020.

