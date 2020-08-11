/R E P E A T -- AMP German Cannabis Group enters into Supply Agreement with Canadian Medical cannabis producer, Eve & Co/

ERFURT and BERLIN, Germany and TORONTO, Aug. 11, 2020 /CNW/ - AMP German Cannabis Group Inc. ("AMP") (CSE: XCX) (FSE: C4T) (ISIN: CA00176G1028) and Eve & Co. Incorporated ("Eve & Co.") (TSXV: EVE) (QTCQX: EEVVF) announce they have entered into a supply agreement for the purchase and export to Germany of European Union Good Manufacturing Practice (EU-GMP) medical cannabis flower. The first large import to Germany from Canada is expected before the end of 2020 with 50 to 100 kilograms and monthly imports of up to 100 kilograms to begin 2021.

Eve & Co. greenhouse cultivation facility is located in Strathroy, Ontario, Canada and received EU 'Certificate of GMP Compliance of a Manufacturer' ("EU GMP") from the Government of Upper Bavaria in Germany on March 6, 2020.

Dr. Stefan Feuerstein, Director and President of AMP, commented: "AMP has signed a supply purchase agreement with Canadian cannabis licence holder, Eve & Co. We are qualifying additional Canadian suppliers under the Covid-19 travel restrictions to prepare for higher demand from German patients in 2021 as doctors and pharmacists become more informed about the medical benefits of cannabis."

Dr. Feuerstein added, "AMP's Roundtable Series, which is available at amp-eu.de/roundtable, discusses medical cannabis developments and issues in Germany. In our first episode, AMP's Roundtable Series guest, Dr. Franjo Grotenhermen, a German medical doctor and a medical cannabis expert with a high reputation in Europe, joins me and moderator, Mr. Holger Scholze in an in-depth discussion about the current situation in Germany."

Ms. Melinda Rombouts, President and CEO of Eve & Co., commented: "We are among a small number of Canadian cannabis licence holders able to export to Germany and the EU. We are committed to servicing the European market with cannabis for medical purposes and have been ramping up our cultivation capacity in our greenhouse. Our agreement with AMP is another milestone in being a cannabis supplier for the EU, and we are looking forward to a fruitful collaboration."

About Eve & Co. Incorporated

Eve & Co., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Natural MedCo Ltd., holds cultivation and processing licences under the Cannabis Act (Canada) for the production and sale of various cannabis products, including dried cannabis, cannabis plants and extraction of cannabis oil and has received EU GMP certification. Natural MedCo Ltd. was Canada's first female-founded licensed producer of medicinal marijuana and received its cultivation licence from Health Canada in 2016. Eve & Co. is led by a team of agricultural experts and has a licensed 1,000,000 square foot greenhouse located in Strathroy, Ontario.

About AMP German Cannabis Group Inc.

AMP German Cannabis Group is licensed to import European Union - Good Manufacturing Practice (EU-GMP) medical cannabis and sell to pharmaceutical distributors or pharmacists directly, the only point-of-sale for medical cannabis to German patients.

AMP has entered into a non-exclusive distribution agreement for medical cannabis with a leading distributor of pharmaceuticals products to more than 13,000 pharmacies throughout Germany for monthly shipments starting in the second half of 2020.

