/R E P E A T -- AMP German Cannabis Group enters into long term supply agreement with Danish medical cannabis producer Schroll Medical/

ERFURT, Germany and BERLIN and ÅRSLEV, Denmark, Nov. 5, 2020 /CNW/ - AMP German Cannabis Group Inc. ("AMP") (CSE: XCX), (Frankfurt: C4T) (ISIN: CA00176G1028), providing German patients with a wide range of pharmaceutical grade medical cannabis products and Schroll Medical ApS ("Schroll"), a Danish cultivator of medical cannabis, announce that they have entered into a non-exclusive, three-year supply agreement for bulk and packaged EU-GMP cannabis flower which shall be branded under the AMP medical cannabis brand when offered in the German market.

Schroll is a partnership between Schroll Flowers, one of Europe's largest producers of hydrangeas and Aphria Inc., (TSX:APHA) a leading Canadian cannabis producer, to pursue the cultivation and worldwide distribution of EU-GMP certified medical cannabis. Schroll was one of the first medical cannabis cultivators to receive a licence for cultivation and processing from the Danish government in 2018. Schroll's large-scale greenhouse cultivation facility located in Årslev, Denmark, was EU-GMP certified by the Danish Medicines Agency in November 2019 and began production this year. The facility employs over 35 people and can produce 6,000 kilograms of dried medical cannabis flowers annually. AMP completed the on-site audit of Schroll's production plant last week.

AMP will register products purchased from Schroll with The Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices (BfArM) and has applied for an irradiation license ("AMRadV License") for Schroll products, which AMP plans to sell in the German market.

Dr. Stefan Feuerstein, Director and President of AMP, commented, "This is our first large scale European supply agreement that will ensure we have a steady supply of high quality medical cannabis for the German market. AMP will initially import one high THC medical cannabis flower strain from Denmark which will be branded under the AMP Classic brand beginning in January 2021".

Mr. Carsten Schroll, CEO of Schroll, commented, "Success in Germany, the largest medical cannabis market in Europe and the world, is the pathway to success in Europe as we expand our production to supply European markets. AMP's strong distribution network and medical cannabis sales team will ensure we will be a significant supplier to Germany."

About Schroll Medical ApS

Schroll Medical ApS is the only producer of medical cannabis that is both Danish-led and Danish-owned and licensed to cultivate and sell medical cannabis. Through its parent company Schroll Management ApS, Schroll Medical ApS has access to extensive experience with plant breeding and the establishment of efficient plant production. The goal is that pharmaceutical production can take advantage of this knowledge to develop the most effective varieties and products in collaboration with doctors and universities in Denmark and the EU.



About AMP German Cannabis Group

AMP German Cannabis Group is licensed to import European Union - Good Manufacturing Practice (EU-GMP) medical cannabis from Europe and elsewhere into Germany. AMP sources, stores, transports, delivers, and sells medical cannabis products to pharmaceutical distributors or pharmacists directly, the only point-of-sale for medical cannabis to German patients with a physician's prescription.

AMP has entered into a non-exclusive distribution agreement for medical cannabis with a leading distributor of pharmaceuticals products to more than 13,000 pharmacies throughout Germany. AMP imports medical cannabis from Europe and overseas.

AMP has sponsored a six-episode roundtable discussion series about medical cannabis in Germany. The Roundtable Series are available as a podcast or as a video. In Episode #1 titled "Medical Cannabis in Germany" Dr. Franjo Grotenhermen, a German medical doctor and medical cannabis expert and Dr. Stefan Feuerstein, President of AMP, join the moderator Mr. Holger Scholze in an in-depth discussion about medical cannabis in Germany. AMP Roundtable Series: www.amp-eu.de/roundtable

