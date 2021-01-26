/R E P E A T -- AMP German Cannabis Group and Aphria's subsidiary CC Pharma GmbH enter into Strategic Co-Promotion Agreement for the Sale of Medical Cannabis in Germany/

ERFURT/BERLIN/DENSBORN, Germany, and LEAMINGTON, ON, Canada, Jan. 26, 2021 /CNW/ - AMP German Cannabis Group Inc. ("AMP") (CSE: XCX), (Frankfurt: C4T) (ISIN: CA00176G1028) and Aphria Inc.'s ("Aphria") (TSX: APHA) (NASDAQ: APHA) wholly-owned German subsidiary, CC Pharma GmbH ("CC Pharma"), have entered into a strategic agreement (the "Co-Promotion Agreement") covering joint marketing of sales for Aphria brand medical cannabis products for the German market.

The Co-Promotion Agreement is a collaboration contract between AMP and CC Pharma to sell the Aphria medical cannabis brand in Germany. In addition, AMP will organize with the support of CC Pharma, "information events" in Germany to market Aphria branded products to doctors and pharmacists.

Hendrik Knopp, Managing Director of Aphria Germany GmbH mentioned, "We are proud to launch our high-quality medical cannabis under the Aphria brand in Germany with the support of AMP. This agreement provides the opportunity to expand the Aphria brand in Germany, one of our key international markets."

Dr. Stefan Feuerstein, Director and President of AMP, commented, "We are proud to partner with Aphria and CC Pharma GmbH. Our sole focus is to sell medical cannabis in Germany, which makes us an ideal partner to co-promote and sell the Aphria brand. In preparation for this partnership, we have significantly expanded our sales team to sell the Aphria and AMP brands as well as other branded medical cannabis products across Germany."

About Aphria Inc.



Aphria Inc. is a leading global cannabis-lifestyle consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, United States, Europe, and Latin America, that is changing people's lives for the better – one person at a time – by inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life by providing them with products that meet the needs of their mind, body and soul and invoke a sense of wellbeing. Aphria's mission is to be the trusted partner for its patients and consumers by providing them with a cultivated experience and health and wellbeing through high-quality, differentiated brands and innovative products.

Headquartered in Leamington, Ontario, Aphria cultivates, processes, markets and sells medical and adult-use cannabis, cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products in Canada under the provisions of the Cannabis Act and globally pursuant to applicable international regulations. Aphria also manufactures, markets and sells alcoholic beverages in the United States. For more information, please visit: https://aphria.ca.

About CC Pharma GmbH

Founded in 1999, CC Pharma is based in Densborn, Germany and is one of the leading national distributors of pharmaceutical products to pharmacists in Germany, with over 13,000 pharmacies in its sales network. For more information, please visit: www.cc-pharma.de.

About AMP German Cannabis Group

AMP German Cannabis Group is licensed to import European Union - Good Manufacturing Practice (EU-GMP) medical cannabis from Europe and elsewhere into Germany. AMP sources, stores, transports, delivers, and sells medical cannabis products to pharmaceutical distributors or pharmacists directly, the only point-of-sale for medical cannabis to German patients with a physician's prescription. AMP has entered into a non-exclusive distribution agreement for medical cannabis with a leading distributor of pharmaceuticals products to more than 13,000 pharmacies throughout Germany.

AMP has sponsored a six-episode roundtable discussion series about medical cannabis in Germany. The Roundtable Series is available by podcast or video. In Episode #2 titled, "Politics and Medical Cannabis in Germany", Dr. Wieland Schinnenburg, MdB (FDP) provides an up-to-date overview of the political issues and challenges facing the medical cannabis industry in Germany. The panel also includes Dr. Stefan Feuerstein, President of AMP and Mr. Holger Scholze as moderator. AMP Roundtable Series: www.amp-eu.de/roundtable

For more information, please visit: www.amp-eu.com

For further information: Aphria's Contact: Tamara Macgregor, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Email: [email protected]; AMP's Contact: Mr. Alex Blodgett, CEO and Director, Email: [email protected]

