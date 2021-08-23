The Réseau express métropolitain invites the public aboard for the first time

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 18, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - One year prior to the commissioning of the Réseau express métropolitain (REM), scheduled for the summer of 2022 on the South Shore, the public is invited to board a REM car for the very first time. An REM car will be set up at Place Extasia in Quartier DIX30 from August 26 to 29, near the future light metro system's Du Quartier station.

Throughout the weekend, activities will be held on site, and representatives and experts will be on hand to answer questions. Five years after the project's announcement and three years after the start of construction work, this will be a historic opportunity for future users to get their first look at an REM car.

A contest to find the first 30 users to get on board

Starting tomorrow, the public is encouraged to enter a contest on the REM's Facebook page to be among the first users to board the car. The 15 winners and their guests will enjoy an exclusive tour of the car with team members, to be held in the early evening of Thursday, August 26. They will learn the details about the design process for the car, which will criss­cross Greater Montréal in the coming years. The contest ends on August 22 at 11:59 pm. Winners will be chosen at random from among all registered entrants. To enter, consult the REM's Facebook page.

A family-friendly, music-filled lineup

The car will be accessible at any time on Thursday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A range of activities have been planned over the weekend, including music-filled lineup (on Friday night, Saturday nights and Sunday morning) and thematic activities, Saturday will be under the theme of the family while Sunday will be under the theme of the Sunday brunch. On Saturday, the artist Vincent Toutou who signs the visual theme of the event will be present to realize a live mural at Quartier DIX30. The full schedule is available here.

To get on board the REM, participants will follow a route filled with information about the commissioning of this new network, Québec's largest public transit project in 50 years. Measures will also be taken to adhere to the public health guidelines in effect.

Activities for a behind-the-scenes look at the project

Two highly informative activities will also be available:

L'histoire et les coulisses de la réalisation du Réseau express métropolitain ( History and behind-the-scenes look at the development of the Réseau express métropolitain ), to be held on Saturday, August 28 from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. , will present the origins and major steps that led to the REM project. This will be an opportunity to discuss the challenges of building such a system, as well as the impressive strides made in the last few years. Participation in this activity will be on a first-come, first­served basis.



( ), to be held on from , will present the origins and major steps that led to the REM project. This will be an opportunity to discuss the challenges of building such a system, as well as the impressive strides made in the last few years. Participation in this activity will be on a first-come, first­served basis. Le design du REM raconté (Breakdown of the REM's design), to be held on Sunday, August 29 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. , will present how the REM's identity was created at the very start of the project. During this look back in time, participants will get a better understanding of how the REM's image came about. The graphic elements will be explained, as well as the choices behind the car's aesthetics. Participation in this activity will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

Vote for the REM's voice

In closing, we would like to remind you that you have until August 30 to vote on the REM's official voice. You can also vote over the weekend. The winning voice will be announced in September.

Exposition at Exporail

After its visit to Quartier DIX30, the REM car will then be exhibited at the Exporail in Saint-Constant until spring 2022

About the REM

The Réseau express métropolitain (REM) is a new, 67-km integrated public transit network that will feature 26 stations and link downtown Montréal, the South Shore, the West Island, the North Shore and Montréal–Trudeau airport through a fully automated electric light rail system. Offering high-frequency service, the REM will operate 7 days per week, 20 hours per day, and will be connected to the three main lines of the Montréal metro.

