MONTREAL, Sept. 8, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Alithya Group inc. (TSX: ALYA) (NASDAQ: ALYA) ("Alithya") will host a virtual investor day on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, from 1:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. (Eastern Time).

Financial analysts, investors, media, and any individuals interested in viewing the virtual event can do so by visiting the event page at https://www.alithya.com/en/events/2021-investor-day.

Overview

Alithya's President and CEO, Paul Raymond, will kick off the event with a recap of recent activities, followed by an Operations Executive Team plenary session where participants will get to meet our leaders and review each business unit by geography.

The plenary session will be followed by a discussion on mergers and acquisitions, as well as company culture, which play a vital role in Alithya's long-term growth strategy. A session with customer testimonials will feature candid conversations between our CEO and some of Alithya's clients in North America. Participants will also hear about the outstanding work of our Microsoft and Oracle practices, with live presentations from Alithya team leaders and our valued partners.

Alithya will end the day's events with an interactive Q&A session featuring Alithya's most senior executives.

A series of additional presentations will be accessible on demand.

Quote by Paul Raymond, President and CEO of Alithya:

"The program will allow our stakeholders to get to meet our senior executives responsible for the company's operations around the globe. Presentations on Alithya's current success, as well as our ambitious plans for the future, are also on the agenda. Alithya continues to advance in its journey towards becoming a leader in strategy and digital transformation, and we remain committed to delivering favorable returns for our investors. Thank you all for your continued support, and I look forward to welcoming you on September 15."

About Alithya

Alithya is a North American leader in strategy and digital transformation. The company employs more than 3,300 professionals in Canada, the United States, and Europe. Alithya's integrated offer is based on four pillars of expertise: business strategies, enterprise cloud solutions, application services, and data and analytics. Alithya deploys leading-edge solutions, services, and skills to develop tools designed to meet the unique needs of customers in a variety of sectors, including financial services, manufacturing, renewable energy, telecommunications, transport and logistics, professional services, healthcare and government. To learn more about Alithya, visit www.alithya.com.

