/R E P E A T -- Alan Cooke Joins EuroLife as Strategic Advisor Following Success at Canopy Growth/

Former Regional General Manager of Growing Operations to Assist with European Expansion of CPG-Focused CBD Marketplace

TORONTO, Sept. 17, 2019 /CNW/ - EuroLife Brands Inc. ("EuroLife" or the "Company") (CSE: EURO) (Frankfurt: 3CM) (OTCPK: CANVF), a leading global markets cannabis brand empowering the medical, adult-use and CPG cannabis industry worldwide through an education and data-driven CBD marketplace, is pleased to announce it has appointed Alan Cooke as a strategic advisor with a focus on expanding the brand across Europe and South America through mergers, acquisitions and other tactical efforts. The former Regional General Manager, Growing Operations, Western Canada for Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX: WEED), (NYSE: CGC) ("Canopy Growth"), Mr. Cooke spent the last 2 1⁄2 years managing over four million sq. ft. of cultivation operations across Canada and helped propel the company to its current USD $12.5B market cap on the TSX and USD $9.42B market cap on the NYSE.

"We are thrilled to have Alan join EuroLife Brands as a strategic advisor, bringing his wealth of experience to our team as we ramp up expansion across key European jurisdictions," said Shawn Moniz, Chief Executive Officer, EuroLife Brands. "With an extensive background and intimate knowledge of the business and science of cannabis growing practices, coupled with experience growing international companies across a range of industries, Alan is a valuable addition to our team and we look forward to leveraging his skills as our European reach grows."

Mr. Cooke brings with him an established network of international contacts across such sectors as medicinal and adult-use cannabis, food and beverage, retail, telecommunications and tobacco. Originally from Belfast, Northern Ireland, Mr. Cooke has spent over 20 years in senior management roles across supply chain and operations with experience at national and international levels working with internationally renowned brands such as Tesco, Kurhne & Nagel ,T-Mobile, British American Tobacco and Canada Bread. While at Canopy Growth, he managed over four million sq. ft. of cultivation operations across Canada, including Canopy's Niagara on the Lake, BC Tweed (Aldergrove and Delta, BC) , Doja (Kelowna, BC) and Edmonton facilities, a mix of large scale greenhouse and smaller indoor sites.

As part of EuroLife's advisory team, Mr. Cooke is expected to assist with the Company's aggressive expansion into Europe, where Brightfield Group estimates legal medical cannabis sales in 2018 totaled approximately $316 million with the market projected to grow by a compound annual growth rate of 83% and reach nearly $8 billion by 2023. Among the products and services Mr. Cooke will help grow will be EuroLife's CPG marketplace focused on CBD products backed by unbiased and evidence-based digital cannabis education from the Company's North American cannabis education platform Cannvas.Me.

