/R E P E A T -- AgraFlora Organics Provides Q3 2019 - Q4 2020 Guidance for ACMPR Licensed AAA Heidelberg Facility/

VANCOUVER, June 14, 2019 /CNW/ - AgraFlora Organics International Inc. ("AgraFlora" or the "Company") (CSE: AGRA) (Frankfurt: PU31) (OTCPK: PUFXF), a growth oriented and diversified international cannabis company, is pleased to provide the following Q3 2019 – Q4 2020 operating guidance pertaining to its wholly owned AAA Heidelberg Facility ("AAA Heidelberg") including:

Application and anticipated receipt of a Health Canada awarded Sales License;

Application and anticipated receipt of a Health Canada awarded Processing License;

Application and anticipated receipt of a Health Canada issued Export permit;

Proposed on-site dispensary as per Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario ("AGCO") regulations;

("AGCO") regulations; Potential 1,500,000-purchaser catchment area within a 90-minute radius

Importation of a catalogue of premium craft cannabis genetics;

Fully optimized production capabilities of circa 1,000,000 grams of ultra-premium dried craft cannabis flower, with potential production expansion based off surplus cultivation areas contemplated;

Successful recapture of 225,000 grams of premium cannabis trim to be manufactured into ancillary value-added cannabis products;

Successful harvest of inaugural ultra-premium craft cannabis crop; and,

Proposed export of finished cannabis form factors to emerging marketplaces, including India and Thailand , achieving unit contribution of up to $15 per gram.

AAA Heidelberg is a licenced cannabis cultivation facility under Health Canada's Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations ("ACMPR"). The AAA Heidelberg facility is equipped with five partitioned flower rooms, affording the Company ample canopy earmarked for ultra-premium craft cannabis cultivation.

The Company is presently working to import a catalogue of premium craft cannabis genetics into its AAA Heidelberg facility, under a one-time declaration from Health Canada. Upon successful importation, AgraFlora plans to initiate its first crop of ultra-premium cannabis at the London-based AAA Heidelberg facility.

Internal projections indicate that once fully optimized the AAA Heidelberg facility may achieve annualized dried cannabis production capabilities of circa 1,000,000 grams, including the successful recapture of 225,000 grams of premium cannabis trim to be manufactured into ancillary value-added cannabis products.

Brandon Boddy, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of AgraFlora stated: "Successful receipt of a Health Canada awarded Export Permit, coupled with a Processing License and a Sales License will arm AAA Heidelberg with the ability export finished cannabis form factors into various emerging, high-profile cannabis jurisdictions such as India and Thailand, thus solidifying a distinctive first mover advantage, while realizing generous product margins. In conjunction with the Company's many other initiatives within the international cannabis vertical supply chain, it is anticipated that AAA Heidelberg will support revenue generation as early as Q1 2020."

Concurrently, the Company plans to apply to Health Canada for both sales and processing licenses, with the objective of producing finished cannabis form factors for domestic distribution including, but not limited to high margin products such as soft gels, tinctures, distillates and THC oils. AgraFlora also plans to conduct full analytical testing on terpene profiling and residual solvents for authorized clients upon application and receipt of appropriate licensing from Health Canada.

Furthering its vertically integrated mandate, AgraFlora is also contemplating establishing an on-site dispensary at the AAA Heidelberg facility, as per Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario ("AGCO") regulations, capitalizing on a 1,500,000-purchaser catchment area within a 90-minute radius.

London, Ontario is Canada's 11th largest metropolitan area and is tactical located at the nexus of Toronto, Ontario, Detroit, Michigan and Buffalo, New York; affording the Company a lucrative opportunity to capture a significant portion of the cannabis tourism marketplace.

The Company is also considering submitting an application under Health Canada's Cannabis Act and Cannabis Regulations in accordance with Subsection 11(5) of the Cannabis Regulations, which would permit the Company to engage in the following value added activities:

The sale and distribution of dried cannabis, fresh cannabis, cannabis plants and cannabis plant seeds to any of the following licence holders: micro cultivation, standard cultivation, processing, analytical testing, research or cannabis drug licence;

The sale and distribution of cannabis plants and cannabis plant seeds to a holder of a licence for a nursery;

The sale and distribution of cannabis plants and cannabis plant seeds, that are cannabis products, to: a holder of a licence for sale, or a person authorized to sell cannabis under a provincial act by reason of Subsection 69(1) of the act;

The sale and delivery of cannabis plants and cannabis plant seeds, that are cannabis products, to the purchaser of the products at the request of: a person authorized to sell cannabis under a provincial act by reason of Subsection 69(1) of the act, or a holder of a licence for sale.

Successful receipt of the above stated license would allow AgraFlora to immediately engage in business-to-business ("B2B") sales to its strategic partners and/or other qualified licence holders under the Cannabis Act and Cannabis Regulations.

In addition, AgraFlora's AAA Heidelberg facility has begun preparations to submit an application package for an Export permit under Health Canada's Cannabis Act and Cannabis Regulations. The Company anticipates successful receipt of an Export Permit in the next 120 calendar days, granting it the unique ability to permeate emerging locales with craft cannabis products at unit contributions of up to $15 per gram.

