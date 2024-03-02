/R E M I N D E R -- Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Saturday, March 2, 2024/ Français
Mar 02, 2024, 07:00 ET
OTTAWA, ON, March 1, 2024 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
|
Greater Toronto Area, Ontario
|
11:30 a.m.
|
The Prime Minister will meet with the Prime Minister of Italy, Giorgia Meloni.
|
Note for media:
|
|
11:40 a.m.
|
The Prime Minister will participate in an expanded bilateral meeting with the Prime Minister of Italy, Giorgia Meloni.
|
Note for media:
|
|
12:45 p.m.
|
The Prime Minister will host a working luncheon with the Prime Minister of Italy, Giorgia Meloni.
|
Closed to media
|
7:00 p.m.
|
The Prime Minister will host a reception in honour of the Prime Minister of Italy, Giorgia Meloni.
|
Notes for media:
|
This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca
SOURCE Prime Minister's Office
For further information: PMO Media Relations: [email protected] / pm.gc.ca/en/media
Share this article