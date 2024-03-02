/R E M I N D E R -- Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Saturday, March 2, 2024/ Français

Prime Minister's Office

Mar 02, 2024, 07:00 ET

OTTAWA, ON, March 1, 2024 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

Greater Toronto Area, Ontario

11:30 a.m.     

The Prime Minister will meet with the Prime Minister of Italy, Giorgia Meloni.



Note for media:

  • Pooled photo opportunity

11:40 a.m.     

The Prime Minister will participate in an expanded bilateral meeting with the Prime Minister of Italy, Giorgia Meloni.



Note for media:

  • Official photographers only

12:45 p.m.     

The Prime Minister will host a working luncheon with the Prime Minister of Italy, Giorgia Meloni.



Closed to media


7:00 p.m.       

The Prime Minister will host a reception in honour of the Prime Minister of Italy, Giorgia Meloni.



Notes for media:

  • Open coverage
  • Media are asked to arrive no later than 6:00 p.m.
  • Media interested in participating can contact [email protected] for details.

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

