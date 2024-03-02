Greater Toronto Area, Ontario





11:30 a.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the Prime Minister of Italy, Giorgia Meloni.









Note for media:



Pooled photo opportunity

11:40 a.m. The Prime Minister will participate in an expanded bilateral meeting with the Prime Minister of Italy, Giorgia Meloni.









Note for media:



Official photographers only

12:45 p.m. The Prime Minister will host a working luncheon with the Prime Minister of Italy, Giorgia Meloni.









Closed to media











7:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will host a reception in honour of the Prime Minister of Italy, Giorgia Meloni.









Notes for media: