/R E M I N D E R -- Media Advisory - Itinerary for Thursday, August 1, 2019/
Aug 01, 2019, 07:00 ET
OTTAWA, July 31, 2019 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
|
Iqaluit, Nunavut
|
10:00 a.m.
|
The Prime Minister will make an announcement regarding marine conservation and investments in Inuit communities and hold a media availability. Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard Jonathan Wilkinson and Minister of Environment and Climate Change Catherine McKenna will be in attendance.
|
Nunavut Arctic College
|
514 Niaqunngusiariaq Road
|
Notes for media:
|
|
Arctic Bay, Nunavut
|
4:00 p.m.
|
The Prime Minister will visit Arctic Bay and will participate in a community feast.
|
Arctic Bay Community Hall
|
Notes for media:
|
