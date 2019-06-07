/R E M I N D E R -- Media Advisory - Itinerary for Friday, June 7, 2019/ Français
Jun 07, 2019, 07:00 ET
OTTAWA, June 6, 2019 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
Paris, France
10:00 a.m.
The Prime Minister will meet with the President of France, Emmanuel Macron.
Palais de l'Élysée
55, rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré
Note for media:
10:30 a.m.
The Prime Minister will hold a joint media availability with the President of France, Emmanuel Macron.
Palais de l'Élysée
55, rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré
Note for media:
12:15 p.m.
The Prime Minister will participate in a roundtable discussion with business leaders.
Room 602, 6th Floor
Embassy of Canada
130, rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré
Note for media:
5:00 p.m.
The Prime Minister will depart for Ottawa.
Closed to media.
