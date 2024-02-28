/R E M I N D E R -- Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Wednesday, February 28, 2024/ Français

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 27, 2024 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local.

São Paulo, Brazil     

7:30 a.m.       

The Deputy Prime Minister will participate in the G7 Finance Ministers and
Central Bank Governors Meeting.



Closed to media.


9:45 a.m.       

The Deputy Prime Minister will participate in G20 Finance Ministers and
Central Bank Governors meetings.



Closed to media.


The Deputy Prime Minister will hold bilateral meetings with G20 partners throughout the
day.

The Deputy Prime Minister will depart for Toronto.

