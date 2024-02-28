OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 27, 2024 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local.

São Paulo, Brazil

7:30 a.m. The Deputy Prime Minister will participate in the G7 Finance Ministers and

Central Bank Governors Meeting.





Closed to media.



9:45 a.m. The Deputy Prime Minister will participate in G20 Finance Ministers and

Central Bank Governors meetings.





Closed to media.



The Deputy Prime Minister will hold bilateral meetings with G20 partners throughout the

day.

The Deputy Prime Minister will depart for Toronto.

