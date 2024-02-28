/R E M I N D E R -- Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Wednesday, February 28, 2024/ Français
Feb 28, 2024, 07:20 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 27, 2024 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local.
|
São Paulo, Brazil
|
7:30 a.m.
|
The Deputy Prime Minister will participate in the G7 Finance Ministers and
|
Closed to media.
|
9:45 a.m.
|
The Deputy Prime Minister will participate in G20 Finance Ministers and
|
Closed to media.
|
The Deputy Prime Minister will hold bilateral meetings with G20 partners throughout the
|
The Deputy Prime Minister will depart for Toronto.
