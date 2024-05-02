"Ponele Play": an initiative that promotes Costa Rican music on Spotify

Playlists include 140 hours of uninterrupted music with 1,500 songs produced by songwriters who are 100% Costa Rican.

Partnership between ACAM and esencial COSTA RICA responds to the need to give national music a greater presence among the Costa Rican population.

SAN JOSÉ, Calif., May 2, 2024 /CNW/ -- The Association of Composers and Musical Authors of Costa Rica (ACAM) developed the project "Ponele Play", in order to make music composed by local authors more widely known on the platform Spotify. The initiative, which the nation brand esencial COSTA RICA supports through promotion and dissemination, consists of the generation of several playlists with music that is 100% Costa Rican.

These playlists, classified by popular places and activities among ticos (Costa Ricans), compile 140 hours of play through 1,500 songs produced in Costa Rica. Notable playlists include: "Puerto viejo por pista", "Chivo", "Tarde en el Francia", "Yodito a las 4", among other lists, which are available on the ACAM Costa Rica profile on Spotify, the third most used entertainment platform in the country, according to the 2023 Report on the Use of Digital Platforms in Costa Rica from the University of Costa Rica (UCR).

"We are very proud of the response that esencial COSTA RICA has had from day 1. The fact that an entity of such relevance is interested in disseminating the work of national artists indicates that we are on the right track in terms of musical production," commented Elizzabeth Naranjo, singer-songwriter and project director.

Adriana Acosta, Director of the nation brand esencial COSTA RICA commented that, "We are proud to support initiatives such as 'Ponele Play' that promote the musical diversity in our country and the talent of Costa Ricans, which is one of the pillars that our brand promotes. These playlists curated by ACAM are a window into the talent and creativity of our local artists and composers. We firmly believe in the potential of our music to transcend borders and enrich experiences, and we are committed to continue collaborating in projects that promote the dissemination and recognition of our cultural identity, nationally and internationally."

This partnership between ACAM and esencial COSTA RICA responds to the need to give national music a greater presence among the Costa Rican population. To do this, we will also promote a campaign on different digital platforms, showing tica (Costa Rican) music playlists for every occasion: Ponele Play (youtube.com) .

Artists who are interested in submitting their compositions, and are previously registered in ACAM and uploaded to Spotify, to be played in these playlists, may do so through the following link: https://forms.gle/69ytBbnCVzUh3hyv6 . An external team chosen by ACAM curates the playlists. The team looks at the works to ensure composition, interpretation and production quality, as well as to ensure quality recordings that fit within the genres of each playlist.

Contact: Ofelia Fernández Valverde, [email protected] and Esteban Chaves Trejos, [email protected] .

