'Own the Light' in your home with Hunter Douglas window treatments

"Just like taking the right vitamins and getting adequate exercise, the right amount of light is proving to be essential for optimal health. Our Duette® LightLock™ system fits securely into a window's frame and is the only system of its kind to provide such a complete darkening effect," says Nicole Patterson, Director of Marketing at Hunter Douglas.

This effect is achieved due to the innovative U-shaped side channels of the Duette® LightLock™ system. It features a black, ridged interior surface that traps and absorbs light of all strengths and from all angles, leaving rooms nearly dark for a restful sleep.

Lighting can change everything in a room – the colours, the ambiance, the comfort – and only Hunter Douglas, through innovation and technology, let's you take control of these elements with beautifully filtered light.

For more information on the complete collection of custom Hunter Douglas window treatments, visit www.hunterdouglas.ca.

SOURCE Hunter Douglas

For further information: Hunter Douglas, Nicole.patterson@hunterdouglas.com | 905-796-5536, www.hunterdouglas.ca