'One World: Together At Home' global special to air on SiriusXM on April 18

'Global Citizen Radio' to Take Over SiriusXM's Volume Channel for 24 Hours

Featuring Entire Eight Hours of Event Coverage Plus Replays

Special 'Global Citizen Radio' Pre-Show to Kick Off at 1 PM ET and Live Recap

Show at 10 PM ET on April 18

Broadcast to Celebrate and Support of Healthcare Workers, to Feature Real

Experiences from Doctors, Nurses and Families Around the World

Will Include Performances and Appearances by the World's Leading Artists from

all Corners of the Globe Performing at Home

TORONTO, April 17, 2020 /CNW/ - SiriusXM announced today that One World: Together At Home – a globally televised and streamed special in support of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic – will air on SiriusXM's Volume channel on Saturday, April 18. SiriusXM's Volume channel 106 will turn into Global Citizen Radio for 24 hours beginning April 18 at 1 PM ET, kicking off with a special pre-show from 1 - 2 PM ET, followed by six-hours of live streaming content, and leading up to the 8 - 10 PM ET live concert broadcast. Global Citizen Radio will also feature a special live recap post-show from 10 - 11 PM ET, followed by continuous streaming content and replays of One World: Together At Home through April 19 on SiriusXM's Volume channel.

Launched by international advocacy organization Global Citizen , and the World Health Organization, One World: Together At Home will show unity among all people who are affected by COVID-19 and will also celebrate and support brave healthcare workers doing life-saving work on the front lines.

Curated in collaboration with Lady Gaga, One World: Together At Home will include performances and appearances by Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Burna Boy, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, FINNEAS, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lang Lang, Lizzo, Maluma, Paul McCartney, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan and Stevie Wonder.

One World: Together At Home is not a telethon – it is a historic, first-of-its kind global broadcast event to celebrate the heroic efforts of community health workers, and to support the World Health Organization in the global fight to end COVID-19. The broadcast will feature stories from frontline healthcare workers on the COVID response, commitments from philanthropists, governments and corporations to support and equip frontline healthcare workers around the world, with masks, gowns and other vital equipment, and to local charities that provide food, shelter, and healthcare to those that need it most.

For more information about Global Citizen and its campaign to support the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for WHO , powered by the UN Foundation , please visit globalcitizen.org and follow @GlblCtzn on Twitter , Facebook and Instagram using #GlobalCitizen.

To learn more about WHO's response to the pandemic and the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, please go to www.who.int/COVID-19 and follow @WHO on Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn and TikTok . For information about how to tune in and take action, visit www.globalcitizen.org/togetherathome .

One World: Together At Home will be available to subscribers nationwide on SiriusXM radios (Volume channel 106) beginning Saturday, April 18 through Sunday, April 19. Additionally, anyone who is not already a SiriusXM subscriber can listen on the SiriusXM app and connected devices as part of SiriusXM's recently announced free streaming access period through May 15. For more information and to start listening, visit: SiriusXM.ca/streamfree .

About Global Citizen

Global Citizen is the world's largest movement of action takers and impact makers dedicated to ending extreme poverty by 2030. With over 10 million monthly advocates, our voices have the power to drive lasting change around sustainability, equality, and humanity. We post, tweet, message, vote, sign, and call to inspire those who can make things happen to act — government leaders, businesses, philanthropists, artists, and citizens — together improving lives. By downloading our app, Global Citizens learn about the systemic causes of extreme poverty, take action on those issues, and earn rewards, which can be redeemed for tickets to concerts, events, and experiences all over the world. To date, the actions of our community, along with high-level advocacy efforts and work with partners, has resulted in commitments and policy announcements from leaders valued at over $48 billion, affecting the lives of more than 2.25 billion people by 2030. For more information, visit www.GlobalCitizen.org .

About SiriusXM Canada

Sirius XM Canada Inc., operating as SiriusXM Canada, is the country's leading audio entertainment company. SiriusXM creates and offers ad-free music; premier sports talk and live events; comedy; news; and exclusive talk and entertainment. SiriusXM is available in vehicles from every major car company and on smartphones and other connected devices as well as online at siriusxm.ca.

Join SiriusXM Canada on Facebook at facebook.com/siriusxmcanada, on Twitter at @siriusxmcanada, on Instagram at @siriusxmcanada and on YouTube at youtube.com/siriusxmcanada.

SiriusXM radios and accessories are available from retailers nationwide and online at SiriusXM. In addition, SiriusXM Music for Business provides ad-free music to a variety of businesses. SiriusXM is also a leading provider of connected vehicles services, giving customers access to a suite of safety, security, and convenience services including automatic crash notification, stolen vehicle recovery assistance, enhanced roadside assistance and turn-by-turn navigation.

SiriusXM Canada has been designated one of Canada's Best Managed Companies 11 years in a row and is currently a Platinum Club Member.

SOURCE Sirius XM Canada Inc.

For further information: SiriusXM Canada contact: Kayla J. Schwartz, Senior Manager, Communications & Sponsorship, 416.408.6033, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.siriusxm.ca

