"Men in Crisis" - Dr. Michael Dadson: Launches Men's Group

According to Dr. Michael Dadson:

"Often men are conditioned to function in the workplace for long hours, in some cases more hours on the work site than at home with their partners and children. Much of their time is spent in a place where emotions do not hold much value if any."

The Problem: Men's Mental Health Crisis

According to several mental health bodies, a crisis in men's mental health is underway right now:

The Approach: Working Groups for Men

Overcoming the stereotypically "masculine" lack of emotional sophistication is key to the healing process.

Sometimes in team sports, an individual effort is not enough, and a team facilitator, or coach, is required. This can be particularly true for men's mental health issues.

Several studies involving military veterans and first responders show that men respond very well to working on their mental health in groups.

According to this publication by Dr. Michael Dadson, when men work together as a group, outcomes can significantly improve:

"Men like to work at something for a sustained period of time and attending one-hour sessions can feel slow; men like to see the results of their sustained work," says Dr. Michael Dadson.

The new men's mental health group is a 3-day intensive session so that men can realize the results of their work.

The Solution: Overcoming Cultural Conditioning and Adapting to Cultural Shifts

Cultural conditioning is a major barrier preventing men from accessing mental health care.

It is well-documented that men's mental health issues are minimized and that men face social and cultural barriers to seeking help.

Historically, men have been taught that providing for their families is their primary responsibility.

Many male-dominated workplaces, even today, do not place a high value on emotions and relationships unless they contribute to the goals of the workplace. As a result, often men do not always learn or understand the value of emotions and empathy, or that these can contribute to their own mental health, and the mental health of their loved ones.

According to Dr. Michael Dadson, groups work well as an alternative to hourly counselling sessions for men:

"Many men are extremely competent, working well with other people when they know their role. They are given tools and the skills, and are shown, hands-on, how to use them. When men work together as a whole, outcomes can significantly improve. Mental health issues are often more effectively tackled in groups where men are working together than in one hour weekly individual therapy sessions."

Intensive Work Group for Men: "Growing Our Mental Health"

Led by renowned men's mental health specialist, Dr. Michael Dadson:

Date: Fall of 2022 (exact dates TBA)

Duration: 3 days / 8-hour sessions (24 hours total)

Location: Langley BC (exact venue TBA)

Cost: $995.00

Size of each group: 6-10 men

Who Can Benefit from the Group:

Men suffering from a wide variety of issues, including the following, can benefit from Dr. Michael Dadson's workgroup for men:

Depression

Anxiety

PTSD

Adjustment issues

Addictions / substance abuse issues

Anger management

Sleeping problems

Family / couple conflict or trauma

Father-son conflict or trauma

Sleep problems

Outcomes / Objectives

Each participant prepares with some emerging goals that are shared and will be worked on in the group.

Participants can expect the following:

To gain significant insights into the causes and elements perpetuating their mental health issues.

To experience, clear behavioral changes that are in line with their presenting goals

To experience positive effects of change from the group participation.

To celebrate personal growth and that of their fellow group members.

To become more skilled at emotional availability and emotional expression.

This is a demonstrated recovery strategy for men from trauma, workplace stress, family and couples' conflicts, divorce recovery, parenting challenges, childhood psychological trauma, loss, death, and grief.

ABOUT:

Dr. Michael Dadson, Ph.D., Senior Clinical Director of Practice, Gentle Currents Therapy - Counselling and Neurofeedback Therapy, Langley, B.C.

EXPERTISE:

Trauma, PTSD, men's mental health, relationship counselling, stress, anxiety, and depression

Dr. Michael Dadson's licences and certifications include:

Registered Clinical Counsellor (RCC), BC Association of Clinical Counsellors

Canadian Counselling and Psychotherapy Association Counsellors

Certified: QPRT Suicide Risk Assessment and Management, Observed and Experiential Integration (OEI), Myers-Briggs Personality Type Assessor Therapist and Trainer, Strong Interest Inventory Assessor

Crime Victims Assistance Counsellor

Sensorimotor Psychotherapy Level One and Level Two

Enactment Therapy Level One and Level Two

Accelerated Experiential Dynamic Psychotherapy Level One

